India Glycols : Trading window closure notice 31st December, 2021

12/31/2021 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plot

No.

2-

B,

0

""'c¥Rr'"'r·

...._,

..,,,.

;;

0

INDIA

LIMITED

~~)

ISO 14001 ; ISO

45001 ;

GLYCOLS

ISO 9001

ISO 50001

Sector -126,NOIDA-201304, Distt. Gautam Budh

120

Fax : +91

120 3090111,

Nagar, Uttar Pradesh , Tel.: +91

6860000, 3090100, 3090200

3090211 E-mail : iglho@indiaglycols.com,

Website : www.indiaglycols .com

31st December, 2021

The Manager (Listing)

BSE Limited

1st

Floor, New Trading Ring,

Rotunda

Building, P.J.

Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400 001

Scrip Code: 500201

Dear Sirs,

The Manager (listing)

National Stock Exchange of India Limi ted

Exchange

Block G,

Plaza, C-1,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Sandra (East),

Mumbai-400 051

Symbol: INDIAGLYCO

Sub:

Intimation

regarding

closure

of

Trading

Window

Pursuant

to

the

Company's

Code

of

Conduct

for

Regulating,

Monitoring

and

Reporting Trading

in

Securities,

the

Trading

Window

for

trading

in

the

shares

of

the

Company

shall

remain

closed

for

'DesignatedPersons'from

Saturday,

1st

January,

2022 till 48 (Forty-Eighty) hours

after

the

declaration

of

the

financial

results

of

the

Company

for

the

quarter

and

nine

months

ending

31st

December,

2021.

According ly, a ll Designated Persons of the Company have been intimated trade in the shares of the Company during the above mentioned period.

not

to

The

informa tion

is

www.indiaglycols.com .

a lso

avai

lable

on

the

Company's

website

at

This

is for

your

i

nformation

and

records

please.

Thanking you, Yours truly,

Fo

I

dia Glycols Limited

Jain Head (Legal) & Company

W/~ . /

Secretary

Works

&

Corporate Office : 3A, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700071 ,

33 22823585 , 22823586

Registered Office : A-1,

Industrial Area , Bazpur Road ,

Phone : +91

Kashipur - 244 713 , Dist!. Udham Singh Naga r (Uttarakhand)

Phone : +91

5947 269000 I 269500

Fax: +91 5947 275315 , 269535

CIN : L24111UR1983PLC009097

Disclaimer

India Glycols Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 13:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
