India Glycols : Transcript of Earnings Conference Call for Q3FY22

"India Glycols Limited Q3 FY2022 Earnings Conference Call" February 15, 2022 ANALYST: MR. ROHIT SINHA - SUNIDHI SECURITIES MANAGEMENT: MR. RUPARK SARSWAT - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MR. ANAND SINGHAL - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER MR. SANJEEV GURWARA - PRESIDENT MARKETING MR. SK SHUKLA - HEAD - LIQUOR BUSINESS PROF DR. R K KHANDAL - PRESIDENT, R&D AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MR. ANKUR JAIN - HEAD (LEGAL) AND COMPANY SECRETARY Page 1 of 22

Rohit Sinha:Thank you, good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Q3 FY2022 earnings call of India Glycols Limited. I would like to thank the management of India Glycols Limited for giving us this opportunity to host the call. From the management side we have with us Mr. Rupark Sarswat - Chief Executive Officer of the company along with him, we have, Mr. Anand Singhal - Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Sanjeev Gurwara - President of Marketing, Mr. SK Shukla - Head of Liquor Business, Prof. Dr. R.K. Khandal - President, R&D and Business Development, and Mr. Ankur Jain - Head (Legal) and Company Secretary. Without any further delay, I would like to handover the call to Rupark Sir for his opening remark, post which we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you Sir! Rupark Sarswat: Thank you Rohit. Thank you for welcoming us and also for the introduction for myself and the team and I hope all is well and everybody who is attending this call and it was good that you reminded that there is uncertainty and you can never predict the future, never better than this time to remind up for very, very uncertain times and in summary I believe IGL has navigated based on certain times reasonably well and I will try and present to you or talk to you about summary of how our performance has been so far. Very briefly, I will talk a little bit about the performance highlights and then very important factor which is feedstock trend, and of course my colleague will also throw some light on financials and other things. If you look at the performance for the quarter and I have introduced two slides here and the reason for that is we have also formed a joint venture in between, so a session of the business has moved to the joint venture and when we talk about reported results obviously

India Glycols Limited February 15, 2022 the joint venture sales and profit numbers are there for the entire quarter of last year but not there for this quarter of the current year. In overall terms, you have seen a gross turnover of 1760 Crores up 4%, a net turnover of 794 Crores down 11%, EBITDA of 62 Crores, reported results down 36%, EBITDA margins of 7.7% and PAT of 24 Crores. So, you know very well that in our case the gross turnover is significantly higher because we have portable spirits as one of our segments where the excise is very high, I think of the order of 600% to 700% and that is what results in a significantly higher gross turnover number compared to the net turnover. So, if you look at this the key things to point out here is that we had the EOD business which went into the joint venture with Clariant last year for the same quarter, but it is not there in this quarter. In addition, we had a long shutdown which was about 16 days in December including catalyst changeover so that had some impact and as I will talk about a little bit more, we have had unprecedented escalations in feedstock and energy costs which we think will eventually not remain that high but all in all given these factors, I would say that we have continued to maintain the growth momentum despite the factors that I talked about. Let me also talk about the same performance in terms of continued businesses. When, I say continued businesses you understand, we have taken away the EOD numbers from both sides of the equation and this means gross turnover of 7% not going into reading out the numbers, net turnover of 12%, EBITDA down somewhat by 11%, EBITDA margin obviously the same and PAT up by 34% on a competitive basis. So, when we talk about continued businesses obviously the joint venture businesses have been excluded from the comparison but the EO sales to the joint venture obviously feature now as ideal sale though it does not feature much in terms of the profit and the same factors we have had the shutdown in December and we have had unprecedented increases in feedstock and energy costs and given that I may say that it is an excellent performance for the continued business given the circumstances that we have operated in and some of the headwinds that we had. If you look at the nine-month overview, I have given it there in terms of reported results you will see a turnover which is up by 21% nine months. EBITDA which is down 11%, EBITDA margins of 8.77% and PAT which is up also because of the slump sales up quite significantly at 273 Crores. So for the nine months again you will see that we believe that this is a resilient performance for the first nine months on the back of a good bounce back and I will talk about it a little more in the BSPC or the Bio-based Specialities and Performance Chemicals business and also good growth in portable spirits, despite the Page 3 of 22