India Glycols : Transcript of results conference call for Q1FY22

India Glycols Limited

August 12, 2021

Sanjesh Jain:Thanks, Lizaan. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us on India Glycols' Q1 FY2022 Results Conference Call. Today we have with us Mr. Sudhir Agarwal - Executive Director, Mr. Rupark Sarswat - Chief Executive Officer, Mr Anand Singhal - Chief Financial Officer, Mr Sanjeev Gurwara - President - Marketing, Mr. SK Shukla - Head - Liquor Business, Prof. Dr. R.K. Khandal - President, R&D and Business Development, and Mr. Ankur Jain - Head (Legal) and Company Secretary at India Glycols Limited. I would like to invite Mr. Rupark Sarswat to initiate proceeding with his opening remark, post which we will have Q&A session. Over to you RuparkJi! Thank you.

Rupark Sarswat: Thank you Sanjesh. Thank you very much. Good afternoon everybody, welcome and thank you for joining us in this call. I hope all of you are doing well, we have had rather precarious year last year and uncertainty has been rather unthinkable and continues. On a much lighter note hopefully we will start spending our clothes budget on things other than mask and Alcohol budget on things other than gallons of sanitizers. What I plan to do is to take you through the 30 second introduction of my team members we have not done such a call for a long time and therefore it will be in order. After that I will take you through our company overview and then I will request our CFO to take you through financials very quickly and then we will have time for discussion. I will start off by introducing myself, I Rupark Sarswat, joined India Glycols roughly about six months ago in December 2020. I have worked in mainly two organizations before that, most of my career has been spent working for ICI and Croda and in my last role I was the Managing Director for Croda India with some responsibilities for Asia Pacific which included supply chain, technical quality and some sites like Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, etc. In between, I had a stint of about one year with another company called Transpek-Silox, which is a subsidiary of a Belgium company called Silox and now I am here at India Glycols. I will quickly ask my leadership team to introduce themselves starting with Mr. Anand Singhal, the CFO.

Anand Singhal: Good afternoon, I am Anand Singhal, I am the CFO of the company. I joined this company in 2008 ,I have already completed my 13 years with this company taking care of the finance and accounts. Before that I was working with a company called Trident Group in Ludhiana

.We will try to answer all questions asked by the investors. Thank you very much.

