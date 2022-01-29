Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India Nippon Electricals : Trading Window

01/29/2022 | 11:11am EST
January 29, 2022

The Manager-Listing Department

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

IFB CENTRE, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip Code: INDNIPPON

Scrip Code: 532240

Through: NEAPS on-line

Through: Listing Centre on-line

Subject: Board Meeting to consider the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021 and declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Ref.: Our letter dated 29th December 2021 intimating the closure of Trading Window.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

1. Date of Board Meeting: It has been decided to convene meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, as detailed in the table below, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021 and payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The rate, quantum of interim dividend and the Record Date will be intimated to you soon after the meeting. Further, the financial results will be forwarded to you immediately after the Board meeting and the extracts of the financial results will be published in the newspapers, as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). This intimation is being given in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations.

Particulars

Date of the meeting(s)

Audit Committee

9th February 2022 (Wednesday)

Board Meeting

10th February 2022 (Thursday)

2. Closure of Trading Window: Please note that the Trading Window, for dealing in the Company's scrips by the designated persons, has already been closed as intimated vide our letter dated 29th December 2021 and it will continue to be closed until 12th February 2022 and will open from 13th February 2022 i.e., 48 hours after the publication of the results, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, as amended.

This is for your information and record.

Yours Sincerely

For India Nippon Electricals Limited

Ganapathisub ramanian venkatram

Digitally signed by Ganapathisubramanian venkatram

Date: 2022.01.29 18:43:13 +05'30'

  1. Venkatram Company Secretary

Disclaimer

India Nippon Electricals Limited published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 812 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
Net income 2021 396 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
Net cash 2021 1 465 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 12 126 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 549
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
India Nippon Electricals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arvind Balaji Managing Director & Executive Director
Ravinder Sharma President & Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Elango Chief Financial Officer
Tirumala Kumara Balaji Chairman
Uma R Shankar Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LIMITED46.26%162
DENSO CORPORATION-12.17%55 570
APTIV PLC-20.59%35 432
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.92%23 383
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-8.65%20 005
CONTINENTAL AG-10.46%18 612