India Nippon Electricals : Trading Window

January 29, 2022

The Manager-Listing Department BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Scrip Code: INDNIPPON Scrip Code: 532240

Subject: Board Meeting to consider the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021 and declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Ref.: Our letter dated 29th December 2021 intimating the closure of Trading Window.

1. Date of Board Meeting: It has been decided to convene meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, as detailed in the table below, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021 and payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The rate, quantum of interim dividend and the Record Date will be intimated to you soon after the meeting. Further, the financial results will be forwarded to you immediately after the Board meeting and the extracts of the financial results will be published in the newspapers, as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). This intimation is being given in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations.

Particulars Date of the meeting(s) Audit Committee 9th February 2022 (Wednesday) Board Meeting 10th February 2022 (Thursday)

2. Closure of Trading Window: Please note that the Trading Window, for dealing in the Company's scrips by the designated persons, has already been closed as intimated vide our letter dated 29th December 2021 and it will continue to be closed until 12th February 2022 and will open from 13th February 2022 i.e., 48 hours after the publication of the results, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, as amended.

