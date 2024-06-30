23,032,702 Equity Shares of India Pesticides Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.
June 29, 2024
23,032,702 Equity Shares of India Pesticides Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 28-JUN-2021 to 30-JUN-2024.
Details:
An aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital of Company held by Promoters, shall be locked in for a period of three years as minimum Promoter?s contribution from the date of Allotment.
In addition to the 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer shareholding of Company held by Promoters locked in for three years as specified above, the entire pre-Offer Equity Share capital of Company will be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment except for the Equity Shares offered pursuant to the Offer for Sale.
India Pesticides Limited is an India-based agrochemical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and various other agrochemical products. The Company also manufactures herbicide and fungicide technical and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its technical products include herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and intermediates. Its formulations include IPL Dollar, IPL Vardan, IPL Vecto, IPL Trim WG, IPL-Sodhit DS, IPL-Sodhit WS, Captax-50, IPL Natraj, Sanjeevni, IPL Trim, IPL Talwar SC, Carbine-50 and others. Its active pharma ingredients include Anti-Fungal Drugs and Anti-Scabies Drugs. Its herbicides, such as Aclonifen, Pretilachlor, Prosulfocarb and others. The fungicides include Thiram, Ziram, Cymoxanil, Folpet, Captan and others. The insecticides include Diafenthiuron and Thiamethoxam. It supplies its products to the United States, Australia, Europe, Africa, South America and Asia.