23,032,702 Equity Shares of India Pesticides Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 28-JUN-2021 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital of Company held by Promoters, shall be locked in for a period of three years as minimum Promoter?s contribution from the date of Allotment.



In addition to the 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer shareholding of Company held by Promoters locked in for three years as specified above, the entire pre-Offer Equity Share capital of Company will be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment except for the Equity Shares offered pursuant to the Offer for Sale.