Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. India Power Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPSCLTD   INE360C01024

INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(DPSCLTD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-02-03 am EST
11.90 INR   -1.24%
07:23aIndia power secretary says india needs to invest $10 trillion fo…
RE
01/17India Power : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
01/05Huge subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen a challenge - India power minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA POWER SECRETARY SAYS INDIA NEEDS TO INVEST $10 TRILLION FO…

02/05/2023 | 07:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIA POWER SECRETARY SAYS INDIA NEEDS TO INVEST $10 TRILLION FOR ENERGY TRANSITION BY 2070


© Reuters 2023
All news about INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
07:23aIndia power secretary says india needs to invest $10 trillion fo…
RE
01/17India Power : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
01/05Huge subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen a challenge - India power ministe..
RE
2022E2S Power Agreement with India Power Paves the Way for Decarbonizing Fossil Fuel Power ..
CI
2022Column-India's solar boom reverses gas momentum, ce..
RE
2022India to step up gas imports to address summer power demand
RE
2022Column-India's electricity shortage erased by renew..
RE
2022India Power : Related Party Transactions
PU
2022Analysis-India power binges on coal, outpaces Asia
RE
2022India Power : Financial Results Updates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 254 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
Net income 2021 262 M 3,19 M 3,19 M
Net Debt 2021 2 917 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 11 588 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 6,88%
Chart INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
India Power Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raghav Raj Kanoria Managing Director & Executive Director
Somesh Dasgupta Group President & Director
Amit Poddar Chief Financial Officer
Amit Kiran Deb Chairman
Sanjeev Sinha President-Information Technology & Digitisation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED-9.51%141
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.1.33%13 079
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION8.56%10 939
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-7.73%9 998
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.51%5 166
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED1.17%3 862