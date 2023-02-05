Advanced search
Summary
DPSCLTD
INE360C01024
INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
(DPSCLTD)
Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
06:23:12 2023-02-03 am EST
11.90
INR
-1.24%
07:23a
India power secretary says india needs to invest $10 trillion fo…
RE
01/17
India Power : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
01/05
Huge subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen a challenge - India power minister
RE
INDIA POWER SECRETARY SAYS INDIA NEEDS TO INVEST $10 TRILLION FO…
02/05/2023 | 07:23am EST
INDIA POWER SECRETARY SAYS INDIA NEEDS TO INVEST $10 TRILLION FOR ENERGY TRANSITION BY 2070
© Reuters 2023
All news about INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
07:23a
India power secretary says india needs to invest $10 trillion fo…
RE
01/17
India Power : Disclosure U/R 39(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015
PU
01/05
Huge subsidies by developed nations on green hydrogen a challenge - India power ministe..
RE
2022
E2S Power Agreement with India Power Paves the Way for Decarbonizing Fossil Fuel Power ..
CI
2022
Column-India's solar boom reverses gas momentum, ce..
RE
2022
India to step up gas imports to address summer power demand
RE
2022
Column-India's electricity shortage erased by renew..
RE
2022
India Power : Related Party Transactions
PU
2022
Analysis-India power binges on coal, outpaces Asia
RE
2022
India Power : Financial Results Updates
PU
More news
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2021
5 254 M
63,9 M
63,9 M
Net income 2021
262 M
3,19 M
3,19 M
Net Debt 2021
2 917 M
35,5 M
35,5 M
P/E ratio 2021
43,3x
Yield 2021
0,43%
Capitalization
11 588 M
141 M
141 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,89x
EV / Sales 2021
2,71x
Nbr of Employees
449
Free-Float
6,88%
Chart INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Managers and Directors
Raghav Raj Kanoria
Managing Director & Executive Director
Somesh Dasgupta
Group President & Director
Amit Poddar
Chief Financial Officer
Amit Kiran Deb
Chairman
Sanjeev Sinha
President-Information Technology & Digitisation
More about the company
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
-9.51%
141
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.
1.33%
13 079
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION
8.56%
10 939
ENERGY ABSOLUTE
-7.73%
9 998
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
6.51%
5 166
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED
1.17%
3 862
