Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. India Power Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPSCLTD   INE360C01024

INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(DPSCLTD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28 2022-08-26 am EDT
14.15 INR   -4.39%
08/09India Power Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/27INDIA POWER : Financial Results Updates
PU
05/27India Power Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India Power : Book Closure

08/27/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref: IPCL/SE/LODR/2022-23/34

26th August, 2022

The Secretary,

The Vice President

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai- 400 051.

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098.

Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD

Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Annual Report for financial year 2021-22,Notice of the 102nd Annual General Meeting and intimation of Book Closure

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for financial year 2021-22 and the Notice convening the 102nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 17th September, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means.

The Annual Report is available on the website of the Company at the link https://www.indiapower.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/08/IPCL-Annual-Report-2021-22.pdfand the Notice convening the 102nd AGM is available on the link https://www.indiapower.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/IPCL-102nd-AGM-Notice.pdf

The schedule of the events for the 102nd AGM is set out below:

Event

Date/Time

Closure of the Register of Member and Share

From Monday, 12th September, 2022 to Saturday, 17th

Transfer Books

September, 2022 (both days inclusive)

(Intimation of the Book Closure, in the prescribed format is

enclosed herewith)

Cut-off date for remote e-voting and e-voting at

Saturday, 10th September, 2022

the AGM

Commencement of remote e-voting

9:00 a.m. IST on Wednesday,14th September, 2022

End of remote e-voting

5:00 p.m. IST on Friday, 16th September, 2022

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully

For India Power Corporation Limited

PRASHAN T KAPOOR

Digitally signed by

PRASHANT KAPOOR Date: 2022.08.26 16:17:34 +05'30'

Prashant Kapoor

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

India Power Corporation Limited

CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263

[formerly DPSC Limited]

Registered Office: Plot No. X 1, 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452

Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464

E: corporate@indiapower.comW: www.indiapower.com

Name of the Company: India Power Corporation Limited (formerly DPSC Limited)

Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Symbol

Typeof

Book Closure

both days inclusive

Record Date

Purpose

security

NSE

MSEI

From

To

DPSCLTD

DPSCLTD

Equity

Monday

Saturday

Saturday

102nd Annual General

Shares

12th September,

17th September,

10th September,

Meeting and

2022

2022

2022

Declaration of Dividend

Yours faithfully

For India Power Corporation Limited

PRASHAN T KAPOOR

Digitally signed by

PRASHANT KAPOOR Date: 2022.08.26 16:18:11 +05'30'

Prashant Kapoor

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Cc: National Securities Depository Limited

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Trade World, 4th Floor, Kamala Mills

Marathon Futurex, A-Wing, 25th floor

Compound Senapati Bapat Marg,

NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel,

Lower Parel, Mumbai- 400 013

Mumbai - 400013

C B Management Services (P) Limited

Registrar & Share Transfer Agent

P-22, Bondel Road, Kolkata - 700 019

India Power Corporation Limited

CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263

[formerly DPSC Limited]

Registered Office: Plot No. X 1, 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452

Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464

E: corporate@indiapower.comW: www.indiapower.com

POWERING

NEW

POSSIBILITIES

Contents

01-27

Corporate Overview

Business Snapshot

  1. Corporate Information
  2. About IPCL
  1. Key Highlights
  1. Milestones
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Managing Director's Insight

Powering New Possibilities

16 Through Distribution

  1. Through Renewable Energy
  1. Through Digitisation
  1. Through Smart Metering
  2. Through New Opportunities

Our Commitments

27 Corporate Social Responsibility

28-80

Statutory Reports

29 Board's Report and Annexures

81-211

Financial Statements

  1. Standalone Financial Statements
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In this Annual Report, we have disclosed information for the financial year 2021-22 and also certain forward-looking information/ statements to enable investors to comprehend our prospects and take informed investment decisions. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expects', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although we believe we have been prudent in assumptions. The achievements of results are subject to risks, uncertainties and even external factors. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should keep this in mind. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Amit Kiran Deb - Independent Director & Chairman

Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan - Independent Director

Mr. Tantra Narayan Thakur - Independent Director

Ms. Dipali Khanna - Independent Director

Mr. Anil Kumar Jha - Independent Director

Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar - Non - Executive Director

Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria - Managing Director

Mr. Somesh Dasgupta - Whole-time Director

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Amit Poddar

Company Secretary

Mr. Prashant Kapoor

Board Committees

Audit Committee

Mr. Amit Kiran Deb - Chairman

Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan

Ms. Dipali Khanna

Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Mr. Amit Kiran Deb - Chairman

Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar

Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan - Chairman

Mr. Amit Kiran Deb

Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Mr. Amit Kiran Deb - Chairman

Ms. Dipali Khanna

Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar

Mr. Somesh Dasgupta

Risk Management Committee

Mr. Tantra Narayan Thakur - Chairman

Mr. Amit Kiran Deb

Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar

Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria

Mr. Somesh Dasgupta

Committee of Directors

Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar - Chairman

Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria

Mr. Somesh Dasgupta

Auditors

Statutory Auditors

S S Kothari Mehta & Co.

Internal Auditors

Protiviti India Member Private Limited

(till 31st March, 2022)

Saraf & Chandra LLP

(w.e.f. 1st April, 2022)

Cost Auditors

Mani & Co.

Secretarial Auditors

MR & Associates

Bankers

Axis Bank Limited

IDBI Bank Limited

RBL Bank Limited

The South Indian Bank Limited

Union Bank of India

Registrar & Share Transfer Agent

(Equity Shares & Non Convertible Debentures) CB Management Services Private Limited

P-22 Bondel Road, Kolkata - 700 019, West Bengal, India Phone: 91 33 4011 6700

Fax: 91 33 4011 6739

E-mail: rta@cbmsl.com

Debenture Trustee

Axis Trustee Services Limited

The Ruby, 2nd Floor, SW, 29, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West, Mumbai - 400 028, Maharashtra, India Phone: 91 22 6230 0451

E-mail: debenturetrustee@axistrustee.in

Corporate details

Registered Office: Plot No. X1- 2 & 3, Block - EP, Sector - V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091, West Bengal, India

Phone: 91 33 6609 4300/08/09/10

Fax: 91 33 2357 2452

E-mail: corporate@indiapower.com; pr@indiapower.com

Visit us at: www.indiapower.com

CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263

102ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Saturday, 17th September, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

India Power Corporation Limited published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 13:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
08/09India Power Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
05/27INDIA POWER : Financial Results Updates
PU
05/27India Power Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/27India Power Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March ..
CI
05/27INDIA POWER : Reg. 24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance Report
PU
05/25India power ministry seeks 2-yr extension to emissions deadline
RE
04/18INDIA POWER : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
04/06INDIA POWER : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
02/23IndiaMART InterMESH to Acquire 26% Stake in Industrial Supplies-Focused E-Commerce Firm
MT
02/11India Power Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 254 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net income 2021 262 M 3,28 M 3,28 M
Net Debt 2021 2 917 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 13 779 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 6,88%
Chart INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
India Power Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raghav Raj Kanoria Managing Director & Executive Director
Somesh Dasgupta Group President & Director
Amit Poddar Chief Financial Officer
Amit Kiran Deb Chairman
Sanjeev Sinha President-Information Technology & Digitisation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED-16.52%172
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.33.52%14 310
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION10.01%14 255
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-13.54%8 570
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.37%5 295
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.28%3 906