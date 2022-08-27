India Power : Book Closure
Ref: IPCL/SE/LODR/2022-23/34
26th August, 2022
The Secretary,
The Vice President
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai- 400 051.
Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098.
Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD
Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD
Dear Sir(s),
Sub:
Annual Report for financial year 2021-22, Notice of the 102nd Annual General Meeting and intimation of Book Closure
Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for financial year 2021-22 and the Notice convening the 102nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 17th September, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means.
The Annual Report is available on the website of the Company at the link
https://www.indiapower.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/08/IPCL-Annual-Report-2021-22.pdfand the Notice convening the 102nd AGM is available on the link
https://www.indiapower.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/IPCL-102nd-AGM-Notice.pdf
The schedule of the events for
the 102nd AGM is set out below:
Event
Date/Time
Closure of the Register of Member and Share
From Monday, 12th September, 2022 to Saturday, 17th
Transfer Books
September, 2022 (both days inclusive)
(Intimation of the Book Closure, in the prescribed format is
enclosed herewith)
Cut-off date for remote e-voting and e-voting at
Saturday, 10th September, 2022
the AGM
Commencement of remote e-voting
9:00 a.m. IST on Wednesday,14th September, 2022
End of remote e-voting
5:00 p.m. IST on Friday, 16th September, 2022
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully
For India Power Corporation Limited
Digitally signed by
PRASHANT KAPOOR Date: 2022.08.26 16:17:34 +05'30'
Prashant Kapoor
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
India Power Corporation Limited
CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263
[formerly DPSC Limited]
Registered Office: Plot No. X 1, 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091
Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452
Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464
E : corporate@indiapower.com W :
www.indiapower.com
Name of the Company: India Power Corporation Limited (formerly DPSC Limited)
Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Symbol
Typeof
Book Closure
both days inclusive
Record Date
Purpose
security
NSE
MSEI
From
To
DPSCLTD
DPSCLTD
Equity
Monday
Saturday
Saturday
102nd Annual General
Shares
12th September,
17th September,
10th September,
Meeting and
2022
2022
2022
Declaration of Dividend
Yours faithfully
For India Power Corporation Limited
Digitally signed by
PRASHANT KAPOOR Date: 2022.08.26 16:18:11 +05'30'
Prashant Kapoor
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Cc: National Securities Depository Limited
Central Depository Services (India) Limited
Trade World, 4th Floor, Kamala Mills
Marathon Futurex, A-Wing, 25th floor
Compound Senapati Bapat Marg,
NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel,
Lower Parel, Mumbai- 400 013
Mumbai - 400013
C B Management Services (P) Limited
Registrar & Share Transfer Agent
P-22, Bondel Road, Kolkata - 700 019
India Power Corporation Limited
CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263
[formerly DPSC Limited]
Registered Office: Plot No. X 1, 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091
Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452
Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464
E : corporate@indiapower.com W :
www.indiapower.com
POWERING
NEW
POSSIBILITIES
Contents
01-27
Corporate Overview
Business Snapshot
Corporate Information
About IPCL
Key Highlights
Milestones
Board of Directors
Managing Director's Insight
Powering New Possibilities
16 Through Distribution
Through Renewable Energy
Through Digitisation
Through Smart Metering
Through New Opportunities
Our Commitments
27 Corporate Social Responsibility
28-80
Statutory Reports
29 Board's Report and Annexures
81-211
Financial Statements
Standalone Financial Statements
Consolidated Financial Statements
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
In this Annual Report, we have disclosed information for the financial year 2021-22 and also certain forward-looking information/ statements to enable investors to comprehend our prospects and take informed investment decisions. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expects', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although we believe we have been prudent in assumptions. The achievements of results are subject to risks, uncertainties and even external factors. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should keep this in mind. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Corporate Information
Board of Directors
Mr. Amit Kiran Deb - Independent Director & Chairman
Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan - Independent Director
Mr. Tantra Narayan Thakur - Independent Director
Ms. Dipali Khanna - Independent Director
Mr. Anil Kumar Jha - Independent Director
Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar - Non - Executive Director
Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria - Managing Director
Mr. Somesh Dasgupta - Whole-time Director
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Amit Poddar
Company Secretary
Mr. Prashant Kapoor
Board Committees
Audit Committee
Mr. Amit Kiran Deb - Chairman
Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
Ms. Dipali Khanna
Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Mr. Amit Kiran Deb - Chairman
Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar
Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan - Chairman
Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Mr. Amit Kiran Deb - Chairman
Ms. Dipali Khanna
Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar
Mr. Somesh Dasgupta
Risk Management Committee
Mr. Tantra Narayan Thakur - Chairman
Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar
Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria
Mr. Somesh Dasgupta
Committee of Directors
Mr. Jyoti Kumar Poddar - Chairman
Mr. Raghav Raj Kanoria
Mr. Somesh Dasgupta
Auditors
Statutory Auditors
S S Kothari Mehta & Co.
Internal Auditors
Protiviti India Member Private Limited
(till 31st March, 2022)
Saraf & Chandra LLP
(w.e.f. 1st April, 2022)
Cost Auditors
Mani & Co.
Secretarial Auditors
MR & Associates
Bankers
Axis Bank Limited
IDBI Bank Limited
RBL Bank Limited
The South Indian Bank Limited
Union Bank of India
Registrar & Share Transfer Agent
(Equity Shares & Non Convertible Debentures) CB Management Services Private Limited
P-22 Bondel Road, Kolkata - 700 019, West Bengal, India Phone: 91 33 4011 6700
Fax: 91 33 4011 6739
E-mail: rta@cbmsl.com
Debenture Trustee
Axis Trustee Services Limited
The Ruby, 2nd Floor, SW, 29, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West, Mumbai - 400 028, Maharashtra, India Phone: 91 22 6230 0451
E-mail: debenturetrustee@axistrustee.in
Corporate details
Registered Office: Plot No. X1- 2 & 3, Block - EP, Sector - V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091, West Bengal, India
Phone: 91 33 6609 4300/08/09/10
Fax: 91 33 2357 2452
E-mail: corporate@indiapower.com; pr@indiapower.com
Visit us at:
www.indiapower.com
CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263
102ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Saturday, 17th September, 2022
at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means
