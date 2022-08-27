India Power : Book Closure

Ref: IPCL/SE/LODR/2022-23/34 26th August, 2022 The Secretary, The Vice President National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block 4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai- 400 051. Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098. Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Annual Report for financial year 2021-22,Notice of the 102nd Annual General Meeting and intimation of Book Closure

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for financial year 2021-22 and the Notice convening the 102nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 17th September, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means.

The Annual Report is available on the website of the Company at the link https://www.indiapower.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/08/IPCL-Annual-Report-2021-22.pdfand the Notice convening the 102nd AGM is available on the link https://www.indiapower.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/IPCL-102nd-AGM-Notice.pdf

The schedule of the events for the 102nd AGM is set out below: