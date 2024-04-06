Ref: IPCL/SE/LODR/2024-25/5

6th April, 2024

The Secretary,

The Vice President

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051.

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098.

Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD

Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD

Dear Sir(s),

Certificate under Regulation 40 (9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Please find enclosed herewith a certificate issued by M/s. MR & Associates, Company Secretaries under Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31st March, 2024 in the prescribed format for your record.

Yours faithfully

for India Power Corporation Limited

SOMESH

Digitally signed by

SOMESH DASGUPTA

DASGUPTA Date: 2024.04.06 14:12:01 +05'30'

Somesh Dasgupta

Whole-time Director

Encl.: as above

India Power Corporation Limited

CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263

[formerly DPSC Limited]

Registered Office: Plot No. X1- 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452

Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464

E:corporate@indiapower.comW:www.indiapower.com

