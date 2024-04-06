Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62,

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that the security certificate(s) received for dematerialization during the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the name of the depository has been substituted in the records as the registered owner.

The certificate dated 5th April, 2024 received from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent viz., M/s. CB Management Services Private Limited confirming compliance of the provisions of Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulation, 2018 is enclosed herewith for your reference.

for India Power Corporation Limited