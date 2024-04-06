Ref: IPCL/SE/DP/2024-25/1

Date: 6th April, 2024

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, we hereby confirm that the security certificate(s) received for dematerialization during the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification and the name of the depository has been substituted in the records as the registered owner.

The certificate dated 5th April, 2024 received from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent viz., M/s. CB Management Services Private Limited confirming compliance of the provisions of Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulation, 2018 is enclosed herewith for your reference.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

for India Power Corporation Limited

SOMESH DASGUPTA

Somesh Dasgupta

Whole-time Director

Encl: as above

India Power Corporation Limited

CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263

[formerly DPSC Limited]

Registered Office: Plot No. X1- 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452

Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464

E:corporate@indiapower.comW:www.indiapower.com

C B MANAGEMENT SERVICES (P) LIMITED P-22, BONDEL ROAD, KOLKATA - 700019 PHONE : (033) 2280/6692/93/94/2486, 40116700/6711/6717/6723 FAX : (033) 40116739, e-mail :rta@cbmsl.comCIN :U74140WB1994PTC062959

Ref No.: CBMSPL/CEL/74(5)/March-2024

5th April, 2024

INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED

Plot No. X-1, 2 & 3, Block-EP

Sector V, Salt Lake City

Kolkata -700 091

Sub:Confirmation Certificate pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Ref:NSDL/CIR/II/5/2019 dated 25th January, 2019 CDSL/OPS/RTA/POLCY/2019/14 dated 25th January, 2019

SEBI letter ref no. MRD/DOP2/DSA2/OW/2019/2498/1 dated 24th January, 2019

Sir/Madam,

In reference to the above-captioned Regulation we hereby confirm that the securities of India Power Corporation Limited received from the Depository Participants for dematerialization during the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 were confirmed (accepted / rejected) to the Depositories by us and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the Stock Exchanges where the earlier issued securities are listed.

We hereby also confirm that the security certificates accepted for dematerialization have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification of records maintained by us and the name of the Depositories have been substituted in Register of Members as the registered owner within 15 days or within the extended time limit as prescribed by the Authorities.

We request you to kindly take note of the above in your records.

For CB MANAGEMENT SERVICES (P) LIMITED

(SubhabrataBiswas) Compliance Officer

