Ref: IPCL/SE/LODR/2024-25/4

5th April, 2024

The Secretary,

The Vice President

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051.

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098.

Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 7(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 7(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby certify that all activities in relation to share transfer facilities are maintained by M/s. CB Management Services Private Limited (SEBI Registration No. INR000003324), the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Yours faithfully

For India Power Corporation Ltd

For CB Management Services (P) Ltd

SOMESH DASGUPTA

Digitally signed by

SOMESH DASGUPTA Date: 2024.04.05 11:39:54 +05'30'

SUBHABRA TA BISWAS

Digitally signed by

SUBHABRATA BISWAS Date: 2024.04.05 12:29:03 +05'30'

(Somesh Dasgupta)

(Subhabrata Biswas)

Whole-time Director

President & Compliance Officer

India Power Corporation Limited

CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263

[formerly DPSC Limited]

Registered Office: Plot No. X1- 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452

Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464

E:corporate@indiapower.comW:www.indiapower.com

