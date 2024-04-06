India Power Corporation Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in thermal power generation in the State of West Bengal and wind power generation in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Companyâs business activities involve power generation, power distribution and other strategic activities. The Company consists of two segments: the Regulated Business, which consists of the power distribution business (including thermal power generation which exclusively supplies power for the distribution business) in Asansol, West Bengal (licensed area) regulated by the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission; and the Non-Regulated business. It holds a distribution license spread across over 798 square kilometers in the Asansol - Ranigunj area of West Bengal and power generation through an embedded 12 megawatts (MW) thermal power generation plant in Asansol, West Bengal. The Company has a portfolio of around 24.8 MW of Wind Power Generation and 2 MW of Solar Power Generation.

Sector Electric Utilities