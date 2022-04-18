Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. India Power Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPSCLTD   INE360C01024

INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(DPSCLTD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/18 07:16:33 am EDT
14.50 INR   -2.68%
08:04aINDIA POWER : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
04/06INDIA POWER : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
02/23IndiaMART InterMESH to Acquire 26% Stake in Industrial Supplies-Focused E-Commerce Firm
MT
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

India Power : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

04/18/2022 | 08:04am EDT
D P S C Ltd (DPSCLTD)B roadcast Date And Time : 18/04/2022 17:22:21 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :

D P S C Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

India Power Corporation Limited published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 12:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
02/11India Power Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
01/13INDIA POWER : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
01/10INDIA POWER : Statement Of Investor Complaints
PU
2021India Power Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2021High Courts To Be Extremely Circumspect In Interfering With Orders Passed Under Arbitra..
AQ
2021India Power Corporation Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-2021
CI
2021India Power Corporation Limited Announces the Resignation of Debi Prasad Patra as Indep..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 254 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
Net income 2021 262 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
Net Debt 2021 2 917 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 14 509 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 6,88%
Managers and Directors
Raghav Raj Kanoria Managing Director & Executive Director
Somesh Dasgupta Group President & Director
Amit Poddar Chief Financial Officer
Amit Kiran Deb Chairman
Sanjeev Sinha President-Information Technology & Digitisation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED-12.09%190
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION5.80%14 127
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.7.80%12 497
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.25%9 981
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.07%4 760
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-2.47%4 178