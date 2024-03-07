Ref: IPCL/SE/LODR/2023-24/ 50 Date: 7th March, 2024 The Secretary The Vice President National Stock Exchange of India Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block 4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62, Bandra Kurla Complex G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051 Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098 Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that CARE Ratings Limited vide their letter dated 6th March, 2024 has withdrawn the outstanding rating assigned to the bank facilities of the Company. The rating is withdrawn at the request of the Company and No Objection Certificates received from the bankers / lenders that have extended the facilities rated by CARE Ratings Limited.

This is for your kind information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For India Power Corporation Limited