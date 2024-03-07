Ref: IPCL/SE/LODR/2023-24/ 50

Date: 7th March, 2024

The Secretary

The Vice President

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62,

Bandra Kurla Complex

G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051

Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098

Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD

Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that CARE Ratings Limited vide their letter dated 6th March, 2024 has withdrawn the outstanding rating assigned to the bank facilities of the Company. The rating is withdrawn at the request of the Company and No Objection Certificates received from the bankers / lenders that have extended the facilities rated by CARE Ratings Limited.

This is for your kind information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For India Power Corporation Limited

PRASHAN T KAPOOR

Digitally signed by

PRASHANT KAPOOR Date: 2024.03.07 16:59:52 +05'30'

Prashant Kapoor

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

India Power Corporation Limited

CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263

[formerly DPSC Limited]

Registered Office: Plot No. X1- 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452

Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464

E:corporate@indiapower.comW:www.indiapower.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

India Power Corporation Limited published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 11:51:04 UTC.