Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
March 07, 2024 at 08:35 am EST
Date: 7th March, 2024
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that CARE Ratings Limited vide their letter dated 6th March, 2024 has withdrawn the outstanding rating assigned to the bank facilities of the Company. The rating is withdrawn at the request of the Company and No Objection Certificates received from the bankers / lenders that have extended the facilities rated by CARE Ratings Limited.
India Power Corporation Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in thermal power generation in the State of West Bengal and wind power generation in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Companyâs business activities involve power generation, power distribution and other strategic activities. The Company consists of two segments: the Regulated Business, which consists of the power distribution business (including thermal power generation which exclusively supplies power for the distribution business) in Asansol, West Bengal (licensed area) regulated by the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission; and the Non-Regulated business. It holds a distribution license spread across over 798 square kilometers in the Asansol - Ranigunj area of West Bengal and power generation through an embedded 12 megawatts (MW) thermal power generation plant in Asansol, West Bengal. The Company has a portfolio of around 24.8 MW of Wind Power Generation and 2 MW of Solar Power Generation.