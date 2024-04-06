Ref: IPCL/SE/DP/2024-25/2
6th April, 2024
The Secretary,
The Vice President
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62
Bandra Kurla Complex,
G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051.
Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098.
Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD
Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit for the
Quarter ended 31st March, 2024
Please find enclosed herewith a Report issued by M/s. MR & Associates, Company Secretaries on
Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 76 of the
SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
This is for your information and record.
Yours faithfully
for India Power Corporation Limited
SOMESH
Digitally signed by
SOMESH DASGUPTA
DASGUPTA Date: 2024.04.06 15:34:09 +05'30'
Somesh Dasgupta
Whole-time Director
Encl.: as above
India Power Corporation Limited
CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263
[formerly DPSC Limited]
Registered Office: Plot No. X1- 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091
Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452
Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464
E:corporate@indiapower.comW:www.indiapower.com
