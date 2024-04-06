Ref: IPCL/SE/DP/2024-25/2 6th April, 2024 The Secretary, The Vice President National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block 4th floor, Vibgyor Towers, Plot No C 62 Bandra Kurla Complex, G Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 051. Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400098. Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD Scrip Symbol: DPSCLTD

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit for the

Quarter ended 31st March, 2024

Please find enclosed herewith a Report issued by M/s. MR & Associates, Company Secretaries on

Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 76 of the

SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

This is for your information and record.

Yours faithfully

for India Power Corporation Limited

SOMESH Digitally signed by SOMESH DASGUPTA

DASGUPTA Date: 2024.04.06 15:34:09 +05'30'

Somesh Dasgupta

Whole-time Director

Encl.: as above

India Power Corporation Limited

CIN: L40105WB1919PLC003263

[formerly DPSC Limited]

Registered Office: Plot No. X1- 2&3, Block-EP, Sector -V, Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700 091

Tel.: + 91 33 6609 4308/09/10, Fax: + 91 33 2357 2452

Central Office: Sanctoria, Dishergarh 713 333, Telephone: (0341) 6600454/457 Fax: (0341) 6600464

E:corporate@indiapower.comW:www.indiapower.com