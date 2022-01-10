India Power : Statement Of Investor Complaints

D P S C Ltd (DPSCLTD) B roadcast Date And Time : 10/01/2022 16:56:52 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :

D P S C Ltd has submitted to the Exchange a statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

