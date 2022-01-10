Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. India Power Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPSCLTD   INE360C01024

INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED

(DPSCLTD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

India Power : Statement Of Investor Complaints

01/10/2022 | 06:38am EST
D P S C Ltd (DPSCLTD)B roadcast Date And Time : 10/01/2022 16:56:52 Announcement : Statement Of Investor Complaints Description :

D P S C Ltd has submitted to the Exchange a statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 under Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

India Power Corporation Limited published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 11:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 254 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net income 2021 262 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
Net Debt 2021 2 917 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 18 064 M 243 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 6,88%
Chart INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
India Power Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raghav Raj Kanoria Managing Director & Executive Director
Somesh Dasgupta Group President & Director
Amit Poddar Chief Financial Officer
Amit Kiran Deb Chairman
Sanjeev Sinha President-Information Technology & Digitisation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIA POWER CORPORATION LIMITED9.44%243
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-13.19%16 282
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-3.15%3 827
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-6.18%2 657
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-2.95%1 728
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC1.34%1 145