India Tourism Development : Postal Ballot

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

(A Government of India Undertaking)

CIN : L74899DL1965GO1004363

Website : www.itdc.co.in

Date 47.04.2022

Reference

SEC: COORD: 134

Manager,

Manager,

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai -400051.

Department of Corporate Services BSE Limited | Floor 25, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Mumbai - 400001

Scrip Symbol: ITDC (EQ)

Scrip Code: 532189

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject:

Disclosure of Voting Results of Postal Ballot through Remote E-voting and

Scrutiniser's Report

Regulation 30 and 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

This is in furtherance to our letter dated 16%" March 2022, regarding Notice of Postal Ballot dated 16 March 2022 ("Notice") issued to the Members of India Tourism Development Corporation Limited ("the Company") seeking their approval by way of Postal Ballot through voting by electronic means ("remote e-voting") for resolutions embodied therein and given below, we inform you that the remote e-voting period for the Postal Ballot concluded on Friday, 15" April 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (IST) and thereafter the Scrutiniser Shri P.C. Jain, Company Secretary (Membership No. F4103), Partner, P. C. Jain & Co., Company Secretaries submitted his report on the Postal Ballot voting results to the Company. In compliance with Regulations 30(6), 44 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Results of the Postal ballot (through remote e-voting) in the prescribed format under Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations together with the Scrutiniser's Report thereon as Annexure I.

Both the resolutions embodied in the Notice of Postal Ballot (given hereunder) have been approved and passed by the Members of the Company with requisite majority and are deemed to have been passed on Friday, 15* April 2022 (i.e. the last date of remote e-voting).

Regd. Office : Scope Complex, Core 8, 6th Floor, 7 Lodi Road, New Delhi 110003 INDIA

:

91-11-24360303 Fax : 91-11-24360233

S.No. | Brief Details of Special Resolutions

Type Resolutionof | Outcome/Result

1.

Zs

Appointment of Dr. Anju Bajpai (DIN: 09478503)| Special as Woman Independent Director of the Company.| Resolution Appointment of Capt. Dr. Manan Kaushal (DIN:| Special 09477888) as Independent Director of the| Resolution Company.

Passed with requisite majority

The details of the voting results of the Postal Ballot through Remote E-voting mode, are enclosed in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations, along with the Scrutiniser's

Report.

The results along with the scrutinizer's report are being hosted on the website of the Company at the link: www.itdc.co.in and on the website of KFin Technologies Limited, the Registrar & Transfer Agents of the Company at https://evoting.kfintech.com and shall also be displayed on the notice board at the Registered Office of the Company.

This intimation shall also be deemed to be a disclosure of the proceedings under Regulation 30 read with Para A (13) of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking You, ndia Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

OK. Jain

Company Secretary

Details of voting results of the Postal Ballot and Remote E-voting pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Date ofthe AGM/EGM/Postal Ballot Notice

16t March, 2022

Total No. of Shareholders on Record Date

Cut-off date for ascertaining voting rights of Members ie. Friday, 11 March, 2022

No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

(Resolution passed through Postal Ballot on 15t April,2022) 18301

Not Applicable

Promoters and Promoter Group

Public

No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing

Promoters and Promoter Group

Public

(Resolutions passed through Postal Ballot)

Not Applicable

(Resolutions passed through Postal Ballot)

On Polh of P.C. JAIN & Co. Professionol Excellence Company Secretaries since 2000 (Corporate Law & lnsolvency Resolution Advisor) Scrutinizer's RePort

To,

The Chairmanlndia Tourism Development Corporation Limited

Scope ComPlex Core-8,6tn Floor 7, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

subject: Passing of Resotution(s) of Posta! Ballot through remote e'voting and voting electronicalty ot lnJia Tourism Development Corporation Limited , pursuant to section i{0 and rog of Companies lci, 2013 read with Rule 20 and 22 of the Companies (ilranagement anit A.dminisiration) Rul99, 2014 (as amended) and Regutation +t ot grE ieirtiti"" and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure nequirements) negulations, sec--retariat standards issued by the lnstitute of Company Secretarie" 6f lnIi" on General Meetings ("SS-2") and General circulars

issued by the fUinisiry-oi Corporate -Affairs

("MCA;) vide its General Girculars No'

,t4t2o2o dated nprii oi, zozo, nb. fil2ozo datedApri! 13, 2020, No' 2a2020 dated June

15, ZO2O, No. 33/2020 a;iJ'september 28,2020 ind No-39/2020 dated December 31,

2020, No. 1Ot2O21 Jatea June 23, 2021 and No. 20/2021 dated December 8' 2021

(collectively referred to as "MGA Girculars")

Dear Sir,

We, M/s. P C Jain & Co, Company Secretaries, have been appointed as scrutinizer of India Tourism Development Corporation Limited ("the company") having its registered office at Scope Complex, Core-8, 6th Floor 7, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003, for the purpose of scrutinizing the Postal Ballot through e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner carried out as per the provisions of section 108 & 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 & 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 on the resolutions contained in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated 16th March, 2022.

The management of the company is responsible to ensure the compliance with the requirements of the companies Act, 2013 and Rules relating to voting through electronic means on the resolutions contained in the said Notice. our responsibility as a Scrutinizer only for the postal ballot through e-voting is restricted to make a Scrutiny of the Votes cast "in favour" or "against' the resolutions stated in the notice, based on the reporb generated from the e-voting system provided by KFin

Technologies Private Limited ("KFinTech") httOs://evotino'Kintech'com' the authorized agency to provide e-voting facilities, engaged by the company'

We submit our rePort as under:-

1. ThecompanyhadappointedKFinTechnologiesPrivateLimited(..KFinTech',)asthe service Provider for the purpose of extending the facility of Remote E-voting to the

Members of the ComPanY'

2.

KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFinTech") is the Registrar and Transfer Agent

('RTA') of the ComPanY.

3.

The e-voting period commenced from Thursday, 1lh March, 2022, al9'00 a'm' (lsT) and ended on Friday, 1sth April, 2022 al5'00 p'm' (lST)'

4.

The shareholders holding shares aS on the "cut off" date i'e' 11th March' 2022 were entired to vote on e-Voting through postar Bailot on the resorutions no. 1 to 2 (as set out in Notice of the Postal Ballot)'

The voting pattern was un.locked on Friday, the 15th Apnl,2022 after 5:00 pm in the presence of 2 witnesses, cs Purvika Jain (A47373) and Mr' Kunal Gupta who are not in the employment of the company. Thereafter, the details containing inter alia' list of Equity shareholders, who voted 'Tot',', or "against" were downloaded from the e- voting website of KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFinTech") https://evoting'kfintech'com'

6'Areportone-votingthroughPostalBallotconductedisgivenbelow:

ttarne of the ComPanY

Gorporation Limited (GlN No: L7lAggDLl mber of Shareholders as on cut-off date i.e. 11th March, 2022

prese nflfihtmeeti n g either in person or through Proxy:'-

(i)'Promoters and Promoter GrouP: (ii) Public: