General Announcement::Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds

Date: September 21, 2021 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Listing Department Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra (East) Dalal Street Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Company symbol: IBULHSGFIN Security code no.: 535789

Sub: Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds ("FCCBs") aggregating to USD 165 million by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("Company" and such issue, the "Issue").

Dear Sir/Madam,

Further to our letter dated September 16, 2021 intimating you about the meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee ("Committee") to be held on September 21, 2021 in respect of the Issue, we wish to inform you that the Committee at its meeting held today i.e. September 21, 2021 has, amongst other things, passed the following resolutions:

Approved and adopted the final offering circular dated September 21, 2021. Approved the subscription agreement to be executed between the Company and the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners appointed for the purpose of the Issue. Approved the price of the US $165,000,000, 4.5 per cent. Secured Convertible Bonds due 2026 (" FCCBs ") convertible into equity shares of Rs. 2.00 each (" Equity Shares ") in the share capital of the Company, including the (i) issue price for the FCCBs: 100% of the principle amount of the FCCBs and (ii) initial Conversion price of INR 243.05 per fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company; and Approved and authorised the creation of security, in connection with the Issue.

The meeting of the Committee commenced at 9:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:45 P.M.

Details as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations") read along with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 shall be disclosed on the closing date of the Issue.

We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations, as amended.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

Amit Jain

Company Secretary

CC:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Singapore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (CIN. L65922DL2005PLC136029)

Corp. Off. Indiabulls House, 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase V, Gurugram -16. T. +91 124 668 1212 F. +91 124 668 1111

Reg. Off. M 62 & 63, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi -01. T. +91 11 43532950 F. +91 11 43532947 Email.homeloans@indiabulls.com Web.Indiabullshomeloans.com