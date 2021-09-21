Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    535789   INE148I01020

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

(535789)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds

09/21/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: September 21, 2021

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra (East)

Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Company symbol: IBULHSGFIN

Security code no.: 535789

Sub: Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds ("FCCBs") aggregating to USD 165 million by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("Company" and such issue, the "Issue").

Dear Sir/Madam,

Further to our letter dated September 16, 2021 intimating you about the meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee ("Committee") to be held on September 21, 2021 in respect of the Issue, we wish to inform you that the Committee at its meeting held today i.e. September 21, 2021 has, amongst other things, passed the following resolutions:

  1. Approved and adopted the final offering circular dated September 21, 2021.
  2. Approved the subscription agreement to be executed between the Company and the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners appointed for the purpose of the Issue.
  3. Approved the price of the US $165,000,000, 4.5 per cent. Secured Convertible Bonds due 2026 ("FCCBs") convertible into equity shares of Rs. 2.00 each ("Equity Shares") in the share capital of the Company, including the (i) issue price for the FCCBs: 100% of the principle amount of the FCCBs and (ii) initial Conversion price of INR 243.05 per fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company; and
  4. Approved and authorised the creation of security, in connection with the Issue.

The meeting of the Committee commenced at 9:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:45 P.M.

Details as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations") read along with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 shall be disclosed on the closing date of the Issue.

We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations, as amended.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

Amit Jain

Company Secretary

CC:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Singapore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (CIN. L65922DL2005PLC136029)

Corp. Off. Indiabulls House, 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase V, Gurugram -16. T. +91 124 668 1212 F. +91 124 668 1111

Reg. Off. M 62 & 63, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi -01. T. +91 11 43532950 F. +91 11 43532947 Email.homeloans@indiabulls.com Web.Indiabullshomeloans.com

Disclaimer

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 03:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
09/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds
PU
09/21INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE : to Issue $165 Million Convertible Bonds, Shares Fall 3%
MT
09/21Indiabulls Housing Finance Raises Nearly $110 Million Via Public Issue of Bonds
MT
09/12INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE : Gets Competition Watchdog's Nod to Sell its Mutual Fund Busin..
MT
09/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update
PU
09/08GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Intimation regarding payment of interest
PU
09/06Indiabulls Housing Finance to Raise Up to $137 Million Via Nonconvertible Bonds
MT
08/06INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE : Consolidated Profit Climbs in April to June
MT
08/05Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
07/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Intimation of Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 730 M 444 M 444 M
Net income 2022 13 618 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,82x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 94 623 M 1 282 M 1 283 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 480
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 208,50 INR
Average target price 200,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gagan Banga Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Mukesh Kumar Garg Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Non-Executive Chairman
Nafees Ahmed Chief Information Officer
Sachin Chaudhary Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED-5.36%1 330
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED47.48%60 785
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL36.21%26 935
ORIX CORPORATION33.70%23 822
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED82.73%8 110
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED21.88%8 036