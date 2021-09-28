General Announcement::Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds

Date: September 28, 2021 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Listing Department Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra (East) Dalal Street Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Company symbol: IBULHSGFIN Security code no.: 535789

Sub: Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds aggregating up to US$ 165 million by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("Company" and such issue, the "Issue").

Further to our letter dated September 21, 2021, we wish to inform you that the Committee at its meeting held today i.e. September 28, 2021 has, amongst other things, passed the following resolutions:

Pursuant to the offering circular dated September 21, 2021, approved the allotment of US$ 165 million of 4.5 per cent Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds due 2026 convertible into equity shares of Rs.2.00 each (" FCCBs "), subject to receipt of funds, satisfaction of other conditions and procedures and relevant agreements have been approved by the Securities Issuance Committee; and Approved certain terms of the FCCBs and the details as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (" SEBI LODR Regulations ") read along with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 has been disclosed in Annexure A.

The meeting of the Committee commenced at 8:00 A.M. and concluded at 8:45 A.M.

We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

