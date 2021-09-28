General Announcement::Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds

|
Date: September 28, 2021
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra (East)
Dalal Street
Mumbai 400 051
Mumbai 400 001
Company symbol: IBULHSGFIN
Security code no.: 535789
Sub: Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds aggregating up to US$ 165 million by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("Company" and such issue, the "Issue").
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Further to our letter dated September 21, 2021, we wish to inform you that the Committee at its meeting held today i.e. September 28, 2021 has, amongst other things, passed the following resolutions:
Pursuant to the offering circular dated September 21, 2021, approved the allotment of US$ 165 million of 4.5 per cent Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds due 2026 convertible into equity shares of Rs.2.00 each ("FCCBs"), subject to receipt of funds, satisfaction of other conditions and procedures and relevant agreements have been approved by the Securities Issuance Committee; and
Approved certain terms of the FCCBs and the details as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations") read along with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 has been disclosed in Annexure A.
The meeting of the Committee commenced at 8:00 A.M. and concluded at 8:45 A.M.
We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited
Amit Jain
Company Secretary
Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Singapore
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (CIN. L65922DL2005PLC136029)
Corp. Off. Indiabulls House, 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase V, Gurugram -16. T. +91 124 668 1212 F. +91 124 668 1111
Reg. Off. M 62 & 63, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi -01. T. +91 11 43532950 F. +91 11 43532947 Email.homeloans@indiabulls.com Web.Indiabullshomeloans.com
ANNEXURE A
1. Type of securities:
U.S.$165,000,000, 4.5 per cent. secured convertible bonds convertible into equity shares of Rs.2.00 each in the share capital of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited.
2. Type of issuance:
Issuance of FCCBs.
3. Total number of securities or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately):
FCCBs: An aggregate principal amount of US$ 165 million of 4.5 per cent. due 2026
With respect to the issuance of FCCBs, please note the following:
S. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
Name of the stock exchange(s) where FCCBs are listed
Singapore Exchange Securities
(opening - closing status) / proposed to be listed
Trading Limited
2.
Proposed no. of equity shares of Company on conversion
Approximately 49,914,588 equity shares of the
of FCCBs
Company (assuming full conversion of the
FCCBs at the initial conversion price)
Exchange Rate: 1US$ = INR 73.5257 as of
September 16, 2021
3.
Proposed date of allotment, tenure, date of maturity and
Date of allotment of FCCBs to Initial
coupon offered, if any of FCCBs
purchasers: September 28, 2021
Tenure and Date of maturity: Unless previously
redeemed, converted or purchased and
cancelled, the Company will redeem each
FCCB at its outstanding principal amount on
September 28, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"),
together with accrued interest (if any)
(calculated up to but excluding the Maturity
Date)
Coupon offered,: FCCBs bear interest on their
outstanding principal amount from and
including September 28, 2021 at the rate of
4.50 per cent. per annum payable semi-
annually in arrear in equal instalments of
U.S.$22.50 per Calculation Amount on 28
March and 28 September in each year,
commencing on September 28 2022
4.
Issue price of FCCBs (in terms of USD and In INR after
100% of the principal amount of the FCCBs
considering conversion rate)
|
|
|
6.
Details of defaults, if any, by the listed entity in payment
Not Applicable
