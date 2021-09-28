Log in
    535789   INE148I01020

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

(535789)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 09/27
233.05 INR   +3.26%
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds
PU
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE : Sells More Stake in OakNorth Holdings
MT
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update
PU
General Announcement::Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds

09/28/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Date: September 28, 2021

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra (East)

Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Company symbol: IBULHSGFIN

Security code no.: 535789

Sub: Issue of foreign currency convertible bonds aggregating up to US$ 165 million by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("Company" and such issue, the "Issue").

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Further to our letter dated September 21, 2021, we wish to inform you that the Committee at its meeting held today i.e. September 28, 2021 has, amongst other things, passed the following resolutions:

  1. Pursuant to the offering circular dated September 21, 2021, approved the allotment of US$ 165 million of 4.5 per cent Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds due 2026 convertible into equity shares of Rs.2.00 each ("FCCBs"), subject to receipt of funds, satisfaction of other conditions and procedures and relevant agreements have been approved by the Securities Issuance Committee; and
  2. Approved certain terms of the FCCBs and the details as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations") read along with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 has been disclosed in Annexure A.

The meeting of the Committee commenced at 8:00 A.M. and concluded at 8:45 A.M.

We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

Amit Jain

Company Secretary

CC:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Singapore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (CIN. L65922DL2005PLC136029)

Corp. Off. Indiabulls House, 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase V, Gurugram -16. T. +91 124 668 1212 F. +91 124 668 1111

Reg. Off. M 62 & 63, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi -01. T. +91 11 43532950 F. +91 11 43532947 Email.homeloans@indiabulls.com Web.Indiabullshomeloans.com

ANNEXURE A

1. Type of securities:

U.S.$165,000,000, 4.5 per cent. secured convertible bonds convertible into equity shares of Rs.2.00 each in the share capital of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited.

2. Type of issuance:

Issuance of FCCBs.

3. Total number of securities or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately):

FCCBs: An aggregate principal amount of US$ 165 million of 4.5 per cent. due 2026

With respect to the issuance of FCCBs, please note the following:

S. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Name of the stock exchange(s) where FCCBs are listed

Singapore Exchange Securities

(opening - closing status) / proposed to be listed

Trading Limited

2.

Proposed no. of equity shares of Company on conversion

Approximately 49,914,588 equity shares of the

of FCCBs

Company (assuming full conversion of the

FCCBs at the initial conversion price)

Exchange Rate: 1US$ = INR 73.5257 as of

September 16, 2021

3.

Proposed date of allotment, tenure, date of maturity and

Date of allotment of FCCBs to Initial

coupon offered, if any of FCCBs

purchasers: September 28, 2021

Tenure and Date of maturity: Unless previously

redeemed, converted or purchased and

cancelled, the Company will redeem each

FCCB at its outstanding principal amount on

September 28, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"),

together with accrued interest (if any)

(calculated up to but excluding the Maturity

Date)

Coupon offered,: FCCBs bear interest on their

outstanding principal amount from and

including September 28, 2021 at the rate of

4.50 per cent. per annum payable semi-

annually in arrear in equal instalments of

U.S.$22.50 per Calculation Amount on 28

March and 28 September in each year,

commencing on September 28 2022

4.

Issue price of FCCBs (in terms of USD and In INR after

100% of the principal amount of the FCCBs

considering conversion rate)

5.

Change in terms of FCCBs, if any

Not Applicable (Fresh Issue)

6.

Details of defaults, if any, by the listed entity in payment

Not Applicable

of coupon on FCCBs & subsequent updates in relation to

the default, including the details of the corrective

measures undertaken (if any)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (CIN. L65922DL2005PLC136029)

Corp. Off. Indiabulls House, 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase V, Gurugram -16. T. +91 124 668 1212 F. +91 124 668 1111

Reg. Off. M 62 & 63, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi -01. T. +91 11 43532950 F. +91 11 43532947 Email.homeloans@indiabulls.com Web.Indiabullshomeloans.com

Disclaimer

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 04:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
