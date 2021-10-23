General Announcement::Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

In this connection, we also wish to inform that the e-voting on the resolutions as per EGM Notice will commence at 10:00 AM (IST) on Friday, November 12, 2021 which will remain open till 5:00 PM (IST) on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in furtherance to intimation dated October 22, 2021, we wish to inform you that the Notice of the Extraordinaary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, which has been scheduled to be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) ("EGM"), are being mailed to the Shareholders, holding equity shares of the Company as on October 15, 2021 and whose email IDs are registered with the Company/Depositories, in compliance with applicable MCA and SEBI Circulars (Copy of the EGM Notice is attached).

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

CIN: L65922DL2005PLC136029

Registered Office: M-62 & 63, First Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110 001

Email: homeloans@indiabulls.com, Tel: 011-43532950, Fax: 011-43532947, Website: www.indiabullshomeloans.com

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Members of INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED will be held on Monday, 15th November, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to seek the consent of the shareholders of the Company ("Members"), for the resolution appended herein below through remote electronic voting ("E-voting").

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

1. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution for the appointment of Messrs S. N. Dhawan & Co. LLP (member firm of Mazars, an international audit, tax and advisory firm based in France) as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors and to fix their remuneration:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 141, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Guidelines for Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs)/Statutory Auditors (SAs) of Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs), UCBs and NBFCs (including Housing Finance Companies) dated April 27, 2021, issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and Frequently Asked Questions dated June 11, 2021 ("RBI Guidelines"), including any amendment, modification, variation or re-enactment thereof, on the basis of recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, Messrs S. N. Dhawan & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000050N/N500045 issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) be and are hereby appointed as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 3 (three) consecutive years to hold office with effect from the date of passing of this resolution until the conclusion of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to their continuity of fulfillment of the applicable eligibility norms, for a fee of ₹ 1,50,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Fifty Lac only) plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses incurred by them in connection with the audit of the accounts of the Company for the financial year 2021-22."

2. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution for the appointment of Messrs Arora & Choudhary Associates, as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors and to fix their remuneration:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 141, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Guidelines for Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs)/Statutory Auditors (SAs) of Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs), UCBs and NBFCs (including Housing Finance Companies) dated April 27, 2021 issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and Frequently Asked Questions dated June 11, 2021 ("RBI Guidelines"), including any amendment, modification, variation or re-enactment thereof, on the basis of recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, Messrs Arora & Choudhary Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 003870N issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) be and are hereby appointed as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 3 (three) consecutive years to hold office with effect from the date of passing of this resolution until the conclusion of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to their continuity of fulfillment of the applicable eligibility norms, for a fee of ₹ 60,00,000 (Rupees Sixty Lac only) plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses incurred by them in connection with the audit of the accounts of the Company for the financial year 2021-22."

