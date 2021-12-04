Log in
General Announcement::Public issue by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

12/04/2021
December 4, 2021

The Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra(E),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 535789

NSE Symbol: IBULHSGFIN/EQ

Sub: Public issue by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, ("Company" or "Issuer") of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each (the "NCDs"), for an amount upto ₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue Limit") ("Tranche I Issue") which is within the shelf limit of ₹2,000 crores ("Shelf Limit") and is being offered by way of the tranche I prospectus dated December 03, 2021 containing inter alia the terms and conditions of Tranche I Issue ("Tranche I Prospectus"), which should be read together with the shelf prospectus dated December 03, 2021 ("Shelf Prospectus"). The Shelf Prospectus and Tranche I Prospectus constitute the prospectus ("Prospectus").

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee ("Committee") of the board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("Company" or "Issuer") was held on December 3, 2021, wherein the Committee inter alia considered and approved the public issue by the Company of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each ("NCDs") for an amount up to ₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue Limit")(" Tranche I Issue"), which is within the shelf limit of ₹2,000 crores.

The details as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, are provided as follows:

Sr. No.

Particulars

Remarks

1.

Type of Issue

Secured, redeemable, non-convertible Debentures.

2.

Issue size

₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription

up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue

Limit")

3.

Issue opening and

Issue opening date: December 9, 2021

closing dates

Issue closing date: December 20, 2021

4.

Proposed to be listed on

BSE and NSE. BSE being the Designated Stock Exchange.

5.

Credit ratings

"CRISIL AA/Stable" (pronounced as CRISIL double A rating with

stable outlook), by CRISIL Ratings Limited

"BWR AA+/Stable" (pronounced as Brickwork double A plus with stable

outlook), by Brickwork

6.

Deemed Date of

The date on which the Board / Securities Issuance Committee approves

allotment

the allotment of the NCDs for this Tranche I Issue, or such date as may be

determined by the Board / Securities Issuance Committee. The actual

allotment of NCDs may take place on a date other than the Deemed Date

of Allotment. All benefits relating to the NCDs including interest on

NCDs shall be available to the NCD holders from the Deemed Date of

Allotment.

7.

Tenor

24 months, 36 months and 60 months

8.

Redemption date

Series I, Series II and Series III: 24 Months from the Deemed Date of

Allotment; Series IV, Series V and Series VI: 36 Months from the

Deemed Date of Allotment; Series VII and Series VIII: 60 Months from

the Deemed Date of Allotment

9.

Redemption amount

Please refer to Annexure A

10.

Details of

coupon/

Please refer to Annexure A

interest

offered,

schedule of payment of

coupon/interest

and

principal

11.

Charge/security, if any,

The Secured NCDs proposed to be issued will be secured by a first

created over the assets

ranking pari passu charge on present and future receivables and current

assets of the Issuer for the principal amount and the interest thereon as

specifically set out in and fully described in the Debenture Trust Deed.

The NCDs will have a minimum asset cover of 1.25 times on the

principal amount and interest thereon at all times during the tenor of

the NCDs. The Issuer reserves the right to sell or otherwise deal with the

receivables, both present and future, including without limitation to create

a charge on pari passu or exclusive basis thereon for its present and future

financial requirements, provided that a minimum-security cover of 1.25

times on the principal amount and accrued interest thereon, is maintained,

on such terms and conditions as the Issuer may think appropriate, without

the consent of, or intimation to, the NCD Holders or the Debenture

Trustee in this connection. However, if consent and/or intimation is

required under applicable law, then the Company shall obtain such

consents and/ or intimation in accordance with such law. We have

received necessary consents from the relevant lenders, debenture trustees

and security trustees for ceding pari passu charge in favour of the

Debenture Trustee in relation to the NCDs. The NCDs shall be considered

as secured only if the charged asset is registered with sub-registrar and

RoC or CERSAI or Depository etc., as applicable, or is independently

verifiable by the Debenture Trustee. Without prejudice to the aforesaid, in

the event our Company fails to execute the Debenture Trust Deed within

the period specified in Regulation 18(1) of the SEBI NCS Regulations or

such other time frame as may be stipulated from time-to-time, our

Company shall also pay interest of at least 2% (two per cent) per annum to

the NCD holders, over and above the interest rate on the NCDs specified

in the relevant Tranche Prospectus, till the execution of the Debenture

Trust Deed. The security shall be created prior to making the listing

application for the NCDs with the Stock Exchange(s). The revaluation and

replacement of the security shall be in accordance with the Debenture

Trust Deed.

12. Special right / interest /

N.A.

privileges attached to

the instrument, and

changes thereof

13. Default in payment of

Our Company shall pay interest in connection with any delay in allotment,

interest / principal

refunds, listing, dematerialised credit, execution of Debenture Trust Deed,

payment of interest, redemption of principal amount beyond the time

limits prescribed under applicable statutory and/or regulatory

requirements, at such rates as stipulated/ prescribed under applicable laws.

Our Company shall pay at least two percent per annum to the debenture

holder, over and above the agreed coupon rate, till the execution of the

trust deed if our Company fails to execute the trust deed within such

period as prescribed under applicable law.

14. Details of any letter or N.A comments regarding payment / non-payment

of interest, principal on due dates, or any other

matter concerning the security and / or the assets along with it comments thereon, if any

15. Details of redemption of N.A.

preference shares indicating the manner of redemption (whether out of profits or out of fresh issues) and debentures

Additionally, the Committee also approved the Shelf Prospectus and the Tranche I Prospectus dated December 3, 2021 ("Tranche I Prospectus") which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

We request you to take the aforesaid on record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

Amit Kumar Jain

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.:a/a

CC:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Singapore

ANNEXURE A

Specific terms and conditions in connection with each series of NCDs:

Series

I

II

III

IV*

V

VI

VII

VIII

Frequency of Interest Payment

Annual

Cumulative

Monthly

Annual

Cumulative

Monthly

Annual

Monthly

Minimum Application

10,000 (10 NCDs) across all Series

Face Value/ Issue Price of NCDs

₹1,000

(₹/ NCD)

In Multiples of thereafter (₹)

₹ 1,000 (1 NCD)

Type of Instrument

Secured NCDs

Tenor

24 Months

24 Months

24 Months

36 Months

36 Months

36 Months

60 Months

60 Months

Coupon (% per annum) for NCD

8.35%

NA

8.05%

8.50%

NA

8.20%

8.75%

8.43%

Holders in Category I & II

Coupon (% per annum) for NCD

8.75%

NA

8.42%

9.00%

NA

8.66%

9.25%

8.89%

Holders in Category III & IV

Effective Yield (per annum) for

8.35%

8.35%

8.36%

8.49%

8.50%

8.51%

8.75%

8.76%

NCD Holders in Category I & II

Effective Yield (per annum) for

8.75%

8.75%

8.75%

8.99%

9.00%

9.00%

9.24%

9.26%

NCD Holders in Category III & IV

Mode of Interest Payment

Through various

modes available

Amount (₹ / NCD) on Maturity for

₹1,000

₹1,174.00

₹1,000

₹1,000

₹1,277.60

₹1,000

₹1,000

₹1,000

NCD Holders in Category I & II

Amount (₹ / NCD) on Maturity for

₹1,000

₹1,182.70

₹1,000

₹1,000

₹1,295.35

₹1,000

₹1,000

₹1,000

NCD Holders in Category III & IV

Maturity / Redemption Date

24 Months

24 Months

24 Months

36 Months

36 Months

36 Months

60 Months

60 Months

(Years from the Deemed Date of

Allotment)

Put and Call Option

Not Applicable

*Our Company shall allocate and allot Series IV NCDs wherein the Applicants have not indicated the choice of the relevant NCD Series.

Category III and IV of Investors in the proposed Issue who are also NCD(s)/bond(s) previously issued by our Company, and/ or our Subsidiaries as the case may be, and/or are equity shareholder(s) of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited as the case may be ("Primary Holder(s)") on the Deemed Date of Allotment and applying in Series I, Series III, Series IV, Series VI, Series VII and/or Series VIII shall be eligible for additional incentive of 0.25% p.a. provided the NCDs issued under the proposed Issue are held by the investors on the relevant Record Date applicable for payment of respective coupons, in respect of Series I, Series III, Series IV, Series VI, Series VII and Series VIII.

Category III and IV of Investors in the proposed Issue who are also Primary Holder(s) on the Deemed Date of Allotment applying in Series II and/or V, the maturity amount at redemption along with the additional yield would be ₹1,188.10 per NCD and/or ₹1,304.30 per NCD respectively provided the NCDs issued under the proposed Issue are held by the investors on the relevant Record Date applicable for redemption in respect of Series II and/or Series V.

The additional incentive will be maximum of 0.25% p.a. for Category III and IV Investors in the proposed Issue, who are also Primary Holder(s) on the deemed date of allotment.

On any relevant Record Date, the Registrar and/or our Company shall determine the list of the Primary Holder(s) of this Issue and identify such Investor/ NCD Holders, (based on their DP identification and /or PAN and/or entries in the Register of NCD Holders) and make the requisite payment of additional incentive.

The additional incentive will be given only on the NCDs allotted in this Issue i.e. to the Primary Holder(s). In case if any NCD is bought/acquired from secondary market or from open market, additional incentive will not be paid on such bought/acquired NCD.

In case the Primary Holder(s) sells/gifts/transfer any NCDs allotted in this Issue, additional incentive will not be paid on such sold/gifted/transferred NCD except in case where NCDs are transferred to the joint holder/nominee in case of death of the primary holder.

