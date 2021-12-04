General Announcement::Public issue by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited
12/04/2021 | 08:42am EST
December 4, 2021
The Manager,
The Manager,
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra(E),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
BSE Scrip Code: 535789
NSE Symbol: IBULHSGFIN/EQ
Sub: Public issue by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, ("Company" or "Issuer") of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each (the "NCDs"), for an amount upto ₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue Limit") ("Tranche I Issue") which is within the shelf limit of ₹2,000 crores ("Shelf Limit") and is being offered by way of the tranche I prospectus dated December 03, 2021 containing inter alia the terms and conditions of Tranche I Issue ("Tranche I Prospectus"), which should be read together with the shelf prospectus dated December 03, 2021 ("Shelf Prospectus"). The Shelf Prospectus and Tranche I Prospectus constitute the prospectus ("Prospectus").
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee ("Committee") of the board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("Company" or "Issuer") was held on December 3, 2021, wherein the Committee inter alia considered and approved the public issue by the Company of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each ("NCDs") for an amount up to ₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue Limit")(" Tranche I Issue"), which is within the shelf limit of ₹2,000 crores.
The details as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, are provided as follows:
Sr. No.
Particulars
Remarks
1.
Type of Issue
Secured, redeemable, non-convertible Debentures.
2.
Issue size
₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription
up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue
Limit")
3.
Issue opening and
Issue opening date: December 9, 2021
closing dates
Issue closing date: December 20, 2021
4.
Proposed to be listed on
BSE and NSE. BSE being the Designated Stock Exchange.
5.
Credit ratings
"CRISIL AA/Stable" (pronounced as CRISIL double A rating with
stable outlook), by CRISIL Ratings Limited
"BWR AA+/Stable" (pronounced as Brickwork double A plus with stable
outlook), by Brickwork
6.
Deemed Date of
The date on which the Board / Securities Issuance Committee approves
allotment
the allotment of the NCDs for this Tranche I Issue, or such date as may be
determined by the Board / Securities Issuance Committee. The actual
allotment of NCDs may take place on a date other than the Deemed Date
of Allotment. All benefits relating to the NCDs including interest on
NCDs shall be available to the NCD holders from the Deemed Date of
Allotment.
7.
Tenor
24 months, 36 months and 60 months
8.
Redemption date
Series I, Series II and Series III: 24 Months from the Deemed Date of
Allotment; Series IV, Series V and Series VI: 36 Months from the
Additionally, the Committee also approved the Shelf Prospectus and the Tranche I Prospectus dated December 3, 2021 ("Tranche I Prospectus") which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.
We request you to take the aforesaid on record.
Thanking you,
Yours sincerely,
For and on behalf of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited
Amount (₹ / NCD) on Maturity for
₹1,000
₹1,182.70
₹1,000
₹1,000
₹1,295.35
₹1,000
₹1,000
₹1,000
NCD Holders in Category III & IV
Maturity / Redemption Date
24 Months
24 Months
24 Months
36 Months
36 Months
36 Months
60 Months
60 Months
(Years from the Deemed Date of
Allotment)
Put and Call Option
Not Applicable
*Our Company shall allocate and allot Series IV NCDs wherein the Applicants have not indicated the choice of the relevant NCD Series.
Category III and IV of Investors in the proposed Issue who are also NCD(s)/bond(s) previously issued by our Company, and/ or our Subsidiaries as the case may be, and/or are equity shareholder(s) of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited as the case may be ("Primary Holder(s)") on the Deemed Date of Allotment and applying in Series I, Series III, Series IV, Series VI, Series VII and/or Series VIII shall be eligible for additional incentive of 0.25% p.a. provided the NCDs issued under the proposed Issue are held by the investors on the relevant Record Date applicable for payment of respective coupons, in respect of Series I, Series III, Series IV, Series VI, Series VII and Series VIII.
Category III and IV of Investors in the proposed Issue who are also Primary Holder(s) on the Deemed Date of Allotment applying in Series II and/or V, the maturity amount at redemption along with the additional yield would be ₹1,188.10 per NCD and/or ₹1,304.30 per NCD respectively provided the NCDs issued under the proposed Issue are held by the investors on the relevant Record Date applicable for redemption in respect of Series II and/or Series V.
The additional incentive will be maximum of 0.25% p.a. for Category III and IV Investors in the proposed Issue, who are also Primary Holder(s) on the deemed date of allotment.
On any relevant Record Date, the Registrar and/or our Company shall determine the list of the Primary Holder(s) of this Issue and identify such Investor/ NCD Holders, (based on their DP identification and /or PAN and/or entries in the Register of NCD Holders) and make the requisite payment of additional incentive.
The additional incentive will be given only on the NCDs allotted in this Issue i.e. to the Primary Holder(s). In case if any NCD is bought/acquired from secondary market or from open market, additional incentive will not be paid on such bought/acquired NCD.
In case the Primary Holder(s) sells/gifts/transfer any NCDs allotted in this Issue, additional incentive will not be paid on such sold/gifted/transferred NCD except in case where NCDs are transferred to the joint holder/nominee in case of death of the primary holder.
