General Announcement::Public issue by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

December 4, 2021 The Manager, The Manager, Listing Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor, Plot C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 535789 NSE Symbol: IBULHSGFIN/EQ Sub: Public issue by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, ("Company" or "Issuer") of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each (the "NCDs"), for an amount upto ₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue Limit") ("Tranche I Issue") which is within the shelf limit of ₹2,000 crores ("Shelf Limit") and is being offered by way of the tranche I prospectus dated December 03, 2021 containing inter alia the terms and conditions of Tranche I Issue ("Tranche I Prospectus"), which should be read together with the shelf prospectus dated December 03, 2021 ("Shelf Prospectus"). The Shelf Prospectus and Tranche I Prospectus constitute the prospectus ("Prospectus"). Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee ("Committee") of the board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited ("Company" or "Issuer") was held on December 3, 2021, wherein the Committee inter alia considered and approved the public issue by the Company of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each ("NCDs") for an amount up to ₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue Limit")(" Tranche I Issue"), which is within the shelf limit of ₹2,000 crores. The details as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, are provided as follows: Sr. No. Particulars Remarks 1. Type of Issue Secured, redeemable, non-convertible Debentures. 2. Issue size ₹200 crores ("Base Issue Size") with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores ("Tranche I Issue Limit") 3. Issue opening and Issue opening date: December 9, 2021 closing dates Issue closing date: December 20, 2021 4. Proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. BSE being the Designated Stock Exchange. 5. Credit ratings "CRISIL AA/Stable" (pronounced as CRISIL double A rating with stable outlook), by CRISIL Ratings Limited "BWR AA+/Stable" (pronounced as Brickwork double A plus with stable outlook), by Brickwork 6. Deemed Date of The date on which the Board / Securities Issuance Committee approves allotment the allotment of the NCDs for this Tranche I Issue, or such date as may be determined by the Board / Securities Issuance Committee. The actual allotment of NCDs may take place on a date other than the Deemed Date of Allotment. All benefits relating to the NCDs including interest on NCDs shall be available to the NCD holders from the Deemed Date of Allotment. 7. Tenor 24 months, 36 months and 60 months 8. Redemption date Series I, Series II and Series III: 24 Months from the Deemed Date of Allotment; Series IV, Series V and Series VI: 36 Months from the

Deemed Date of Allotment; Series VII and Series VIII: 60 Months from the Deemed Date of Allotment 9. Redemption amount Please refer to Annexure A 10. Details of coupon/ Please refer to Annexure A interest offered, schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal 11. Charge/security, if any, The Secured NCDs proposed to be issued will be secured by a first created over the assets ranking pari passu charge on present and future receivables and current assets of the Issuer for the principal amount and the interest thereon as specifically set out in and fully described in the Debenture Trust Deed. The NCDs will have a minimum asset cover of 1.25 times on the principal amount and interest thereon at all times during the tenor of the NCDs. The Issuer reserves the right to sell or otherwise deal with the receivables, both present and future, including without limitation to create a charge on pari passu or exclusive basis thereon for its present and future financial requirements, provided that a minimum-security cover of 1.25 times on the principal amount and accrued interest thereon, is maintained, on such terms and conditions as the Issuer may think appropriate, without the consent of, or intimation to, the NCD Holders or the Debenture Trustee in this connection. However, if consent and/or intimation is required under applicable law, then the Company shall obtain such consents and/ or intimation in accordance with such law. We have received necessary consents from the relevant lenders, debenture trustees and security trustees for ceding pari passu charge in favour of the Debenture Trustee in relation to the NCDs. The NCDs shall be considered as secured only if the charged asset is registered with sub-registrar and RoC or CERSAI or Depository etc., as applicable, or is independently verifiable by the Debenture Trustee. Without prejudice to the aforesaid, in the event our Company fails to execute the Debenture Trust Deed within the period specified in Regulation 18(1) of the SEBI NCS Regulations or such other time frame as may be stipulated from time-to-time, our Company shall also pay interest of at least 2% (two per cent) per annum to the NCD holders, over and above the interest rate on the NCDs specified in the relevant Tranche Prospectus, till the execution of the Debenture Trust Deed. The security shall be created prior to making the listing application for the NCDs with the Stock Exchange(s). The revaluation and replacement of the security shall be in accordance with the Debenture Trust Deed. 12. Special right / interest / N.A. privileges attached to the instrument, and changes thereof 13. Default in payment of Our Company shall pay interest in connection with any delay in allotment, interest / principal refunds, listing, dematerialised credit, execution of Debenture Trust Deed, payment of interest, redemption of principal amount beyond the time limits prescribed under applicable statutory and/or regulatory requirements, at such rates as stipulated/ prescribed under applicable laws. Our Company shall pay at least two percent per annum to the debenture holder, over and above the agreed coupon rate, till the execution of the trust deed if our Company fails to execute the trust deed within such period as prescribed under applicable law. 14. Details of any letter or N.A comments regarding payment / non-payment of interest, principal on due dates, or any other

matter concerning the security and / or the assets along with it comments thereon, if any 15. Details of redemption of N.A. preference shares indicating the manner of redemption (whether out of profits or out of fresh issues) and debentures Additionally, the Committee also approved the Shelf Prospectus and the Tranche I Prospectus dated December 3, 2021 ("Tranche I Prospectus") which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. We request you to take the aforesaid on record. Thanking you, Yours sincerely, For and on behalf of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Amit Kumar Jain Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl.:a/a CC: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Singapore

ANNEXURE A Specific terms and conditions in connection with each series of NCDs: Series I II III IV* V VI VII VIII Frequency of Interest Payment Annual Cumulative Monthly Annual Cumulative Monthly Annual Monthly Minimum Application ₹ 10,000 (10 NCDs) across all Series Face Value/ Issue Price of NCDs ₹1,000 (₹/ NCD) In Multiples of thereafter (₹) ₹ 1,000 (1 NCD) Type of Instrument Secured NCDs Tenor 24 Months 24 Months 24 Months 36 Months 36 Months 36 Months 60 Months 60 Months Coupon (% per annum) for NCD 8.35% NA 8.05% 8.50% NA 8.20% 8.75% 8.43% Holders in Category I & II Coupon (% per annum) for NCD 8.75% NA 8.42% 9.00% NA 8.66% 9.25% 8.89% Holders in Category III & IV Effective Yield (per annum) for 8.35% 8.35% 8.36% 8.49% 8.50% 8.51% 8.75% 8.76% NCD Holders in Category I & II Effective Yield (per annum) for 8.75% 8.75% 8.75% 8.99% 9.00% 9.00% 9.24% 9.26% NCD Holders in Category III & IV Mode of Interest Payment Through various modes available Amount (₹ / NCD) on Maturity for ₹1,000 ₹1,174.00 ₹1,000 ₹1,000 ₹1,277.60 ₹1,000 ₹1,000 ₹1,000 NCD Holders in Category I & II