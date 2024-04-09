April 9, 2024

Scrip Code - 532832

IBREALEST/EQ

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Sub: Newspaper Clippings - Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited ("the Company")

Dear Sir(s),

In furtherance to our intimation dated April 8, 2024, we enclose herewith clippings of Notice, published in Business Standard (English) & Business Standard (Hindi) on April 9, 2024, w.r.t. the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ("EGM"), which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11:00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").

The said clippings of Notice are also placed on the website of the Company, https://www.indiabullsrealestate.com/.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

for Indiabulls Real Estate Limited

Chandra Shekher Joshi

Company Secretary

  1. Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited

CIN: L45101HR2006PLC095409

Corporate Office: WeWork Vaswani Chambers, 264/265, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, Tel.: (022) 61899600 Registered Office: Office No 01-1001, WeWork, Blue One Square, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Rd, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana, Tel/Fax: 0124 4609559

Email: ir@ibrealestate.com Website:http://www.indiabullsrealestate.com

