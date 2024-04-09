April 9, 2024
Scrip Code - 532832
IBREALEST/EQ
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East),
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Sub: Newspaper Clippings - Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited ("the Company")
Dear Sir(s),
In furtherance to our intimation dated April 8, 2024, we enclose herewith clippings of Notice, published in Business Standard (English) & Business Standard (Hindi) on April 9, 2024, w.r.t. the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ("EGM"), which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11:00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").
The said clippings of Notice are also placed on the website of the Company, https://www.indiabullsrealestate.com/.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
for Indiabulls Real Estate Limited
Chandra Shekher Joshi
Company Secretary
- Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited
CIN: L45101HR2006PLC095409
Corporate Office: WeWork Vaswani Chambers, 264/265, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, Tel.: (022) 61899600 Registered Office: Office No 01-1001, WeWork, Blue One Square, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Rd, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana, Tel/Fax: 0124 4609559
Email: ir@ibrealestate.com Website:http://www.indiabullsrealestate.com
