Sub: Newspaper Clippings - Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited ("the Company")

In furtherance to our intimation dated April 8, 2024, we enclose herewith clippings of Notice, published in Business Standard (English) & Business Standard (Hindi) on April 9, 2024, w.r.t. the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company ("EGM"), which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 11:00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").

The said clippings of Notice are also placed on the website of the Company, https://www.indiabullsrealestate.com/.

