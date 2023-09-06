September 6, 2023

Scrip Code - 532832

IBREALEST/EQ

Sub: Newspaper Clippings - "Annual General Meeting" of Members of the Company

Dear Sir(s),

Please find enclosed clippings of Notice, published in newspaper (Hindi & English) on September 6, 2023, w.r.t. the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 11:00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") facility.

The said newspaper clippings are also placed on the website of the Company, https://www.indiabullsrealestate.com/

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

for Indiabulls Real Estate Limited

CHANDRA SHEKHER JOSHI

Digitally signed by

CHANDRA SHEKHER JOSHI

Date: 2023.09.06 17:59:49 +05'30'

Chandra Shekher Joshi

Company Secretary

