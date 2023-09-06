September 6, 2023
Scrip Code - 532832
IBREALEST/EQ
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East),
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Sub: Newspaper Clippings - "Annual General Meeting" of Members of the Company
Dear Sir(s),
Please find enclosed clippings of Notice, published in newspaper (Hindi & English) on September 6, 2023, w.r.t. the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 11:00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") facility.
The said newspaper clippings are also placed on the website of the Company, https://www.indiabullsrealestate.com/
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
for Indiabulls Real Estate Limited
Chandra Shekher Joshi
Digitally signed by
CHANDRA SHEKHER JOSHI
Date: 2023.09.06 17:59:49 +05'30'
Chandra Shekher Joshi
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited
CIN: L45101HR2006PLC095409
Corporate Office: WeWork Vaswani Chambers, 264/265, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, Tel.: (022) 61899600 Registered Office: Office No 01-1001, WeWork, Blue One Square, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Rd, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana, Tel/Fax: 0124 5025020
Email:ir@indiabulls.comWebsite:http://www.indiabullsrealestate.com
