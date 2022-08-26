Indiabulls Real Estate : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

August 26, 2022 Scrip Code - 532832 IBREALEST/EQ BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051

In furtherance to intimation dated January 25, 2022 in respect of divestment of Company's 100%stake in its subsidiaries namely Airmid Developers Limited, Mariana Developers Limited, Albina Properties Limited and Flora Land Development Limited (which owns the land parcel at Village Pawala Khusrupur, Sector 106, Tehsil and District Gurugram, Haryana) to an independent third party buyer 'Elan Limited' at an aggregate sale consideration of Rs 580 Crores, subject to necessary adjustment(s) on closing ("Transaction"), please be informed that with the satisfactory completion of closing conditions and transfer of Company's 100% shareholding/stake in said subsidiaries, the Transaction got concluded on August 25, 2022.

With this, Airmid Developers Limited, Mariana Developers Limited, Albina Properties Limited & Flora Land Development Limited ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company w.e.f August 25, 2022. The requisite disclosure, in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, was already made vide Company's earlier intimation dated January 25, 2022.

