Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Indiabulls Real Estate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBREALEST   INE069I01010

INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(IBREALEST)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:28 26/08/2022 BST
84.95 INR   -0.82%
08/26INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
08/26Indiabulls Real Estate Completes Sale of Land Parcel in Haryana, India
MT
08/15Indiabulls Real Estate Swings to Loss in Fiscal Q1 as Revenue Slumps
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indiabulls Real Estate : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

08/26/2022 | 11:51pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 26, 2022

Scrip Code - 532832

IBREALEST/EQ

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Sub: Disclosure under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir(s),

In furtherance to intimation dated January 25, 2022 in respect of divestment of Company's 100%stake in its subsidiaries namely Airmid Developers Limited, Mariana Developers Limited, Albina Properties Limited and Flora Land Development Limited (which owns the land parcel at Village Pawala Khusrupur, Sector 106, Tehsil and District Gurugram, Haryana) to an independent third party buyer 'Elan Limited' at an aggregate sale consideration of Rs 580 Crores, subject to necessary adjustment(s) on closing ("Transaction"), please be informed that with the satisfactory completion of closing conditions and transfer of Company's 100% shareholding/stake in said subsidiaries, the Transaction got concluded on August 25, 2022.

With this, Airmid Developers Limited, Mariana Developers Limited, Albina Properties Limited & Flora Land Development Limited ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company w.e.f August 25, 2022. The requisite disclosure, in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, was already made vide Company's earlier intimation dated January 25, 2022.

Please take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly

for Indiabulls Real Estate Limited

Ravi Telkar

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

  1. Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited

CIN: L45101HR2006PLC095409

Corporate Office: WeWork Vaswani Chambers, 264/265, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, Tel.: (022) 61899600 Registered Office: Office No 01-1001, WeWork, Blue One Square, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Rd, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana, Tel/Fax: 0124 5025020

Email: helpdesk@indiabulls.com Website: http://www.indiabullsrealestate.com

Disclaimer

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 22:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
08/26INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
PU
08/26Indiabulls Real Estate Completes Sale of Land Parcel in Haryana, India
MT
08/15Indiabulls Real Estate Swings to Loss in Fiscal Q1 as Revenue Slumps
MT
08/12Indiabulls Real Estate Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
08/12Indiabulls Real Estate Limited Announces the Resignation of Gurbans Singh from the Offi..
CI
08/12INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE : Quarterly Result June 2022
PU
05/27Indiabulls Real Estate Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 3..
CI
05/27Indiabulls Real Estate Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 27, 2022
CI
04/26Indiabulls Real Estate Limited Announces Resignation of Justice Gyan Sudha Misra as Ind..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 45 862 M 574 M 487 M
EV / Sales 2022
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 556
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 84,95 INR
Average target price 95,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Managers and Directors
Gurbans Singh Joint Managing Director & Director
Mehul Charles C. Johnson Joint Managing Director & Director
Anil Mittal Chief Financial Officer
Krishnamurthy G. Kulumani Non-Executive Chairman
Ravi Telkar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE LIMITED-45.69%578
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.27%34 495
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.72%29 519
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.59%29 038
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.41%28 945
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.55%24 673