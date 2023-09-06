September 6, 2023

Scrip Code - 532832

IBREALEST/EQ

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Sub: Submission of certificate(s) in compliance with the provisions of corporate governance and Non-qualification of Directors, as required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule-V to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir(s),

As required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule-V to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith, for your information and record, certificate(s) dated August 22, 2023, issued by a Practicing Company Secretary, S.Khandelwal & Co., Company Secretaries, New Delhi, certifying: (a) Company's compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance; and (b) Non-disqualification of Directors; for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Aforesaid certificates have also been incorporated in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, already submitted with Exchanges.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

for Indiabulls Real Estate Limited

CHANDRA SHEKHER JOSHI

Digitally signed by

CHANDRA SHEKHER JOSHI

Date: 2023.09.06 16:52:05 +05'30'

Chandra Shekher Joshi

Company Secretary

  1. Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg

Encl: as above

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited

CIN: L45101HR2006PLC095409

Corporate Office: WeWork Vaswani Chambers, 264/265, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, Tel.: (022) 61899600 Registered Office: Office No 01-1001, WeWork, Blue One Square, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Rd, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana, Tel/Fax: 0124 5025020

Email: ir@indiabulls.com Website: http://www.indiabullsrealestate.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 13:23:00 UTC.