September 6, 2023
Scrip Code - 532832
IBREALEST/EQ
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East),
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI - 400 051
Sub: Submission of certificate(s) in compliance with the provisions of corporate governance and Non-qualification of Directors, as required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule-V to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir(s),
As required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule-V to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith, for your information and record, certificate(s) dated August 22, 2023, issued by a Practicing Company Secretary, S.Khandelwal & Co., Company Secretaries, New Delhi, certifying: (a) Company's compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance; and (b) Non-disqualification of Directors; for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
Aforesaid certificates have also been incorporated in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, already submitted with Exchanges.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
for Indiabulls Real Estate Limited
CHANDRA SHEKHER JOSHI
Digitally signed by
CHANDRA SHEKHER JOSHI
Date: 2023.09.06 16:52:05 +05'30'
Chandra Shekher Joshi
Company Secretary
- Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg
Encl: as above
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited
CIN: L45101HR2006PLC095409
Corporate Office: WeWork Vaswani Chambers, 264/265, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400030, Tel.: (022) 61899600 Registered Office: Office No 01-1001, WeWork, Blue One Square, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Rd, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana, Tel/Fax: 0124 5025020
Email: ir@indiabulls.com Website: http://www.indiabullsrealestate.com
