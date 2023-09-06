September 6, 2023 Scrip Code - 532832 IBREALEST/EQ BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051

Sub: Submission of certificate(s) in compliance with the provisions of corporate governance and Non-qualification of Directors, as required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule-V to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir(s),

As required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule-V to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith, for your information and record, certificate(s) dated August 22, 2023, issued by a Practicing Company Secretary, S.Khandelwal & Co., Company Secretaries, New Delhi, certifying: (a) Company's compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance; and (b) Non-disqualification of Directors; for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Aforesaid certificates have also been incorporated in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, already submitted with Exchanges.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

for Indiabulls Real Estate Limited