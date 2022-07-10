IndiaMART InterMESH : Acquisition

July 10, 2022

To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited (BSE: 542726) (NSE: INDIAMART)

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Conversion of existing CCDs into

CCPS

This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated January 24, 2022 wherein we informed that the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online Private Limited ('Tradezeal'), had invested upto INR 7,50,00,000 through Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ('CCDs') in Legistify Services Private Limited ('Legistify'). At the time of making the above mentioned disclosure, the post investment shareholding through the subscription of the CCDs could not be determined, as it was based on the next funding round of Legistify.

In this regard, it is hereby informed that since Legistify has now proposed a new funding round, the said CCDs have been converted into Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares ('CCPS') and post the aforesaid conversion, the aggregate shareholding of Tradezeal in Legistify has increased from 11.30% of the share capital (on a fully diluted basis) to 15.39% of the share capital (on a fully diluted basis).

For IndiaMART InterMESH Limited

(Manoj Bhargava)

Group General Counsel,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: F5164