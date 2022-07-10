Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. IndiaMART InterMESH Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDIAMART   INE933S01016

INDIAMART INTERMESH LIMITED

(INDIAMART)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-07-08 am EDT
3908.45 INR   -0.08%
06:44aINDIAMART INTERMESH : Acquisition
PU
07/015,754,964 Equity Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-JUL-2022.
CI
06/24Tranche Update on IndiaMART InterMESH Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 28, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IndiaMART InterMESH : Acquisition

07/10/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 10, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

(BSE: 542726)

(NSE: INDIAMART)

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Conversion of existing CCDs into

CCPS

Dear Sir / Ma'am,

This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated January 24, 2022 wherein we informed that the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online Private Limited ('Tradezeal'), had invested upto INR 7,50,00,000 through Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ('CCDs') in Legistify Services Private Limited ('Legistify'). At the time of making the above mentioned disclosure, the post investment shareholding through the subscription of the CCDs could not be determined, as it was based on the next funding round of Legistify.

In this regard, it is hereby informed that since Legistify has now proposed a new funding round, the said CCDs have been converted into Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares ('CCPS') and post the aforesaid conversion, the aggregate shareholding of Tradezeal in Legistify has increased from 11.30% of the share capital (on a fully diluted basis) to 15.39% of the share capital (on a fully diluted basis).

Please take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For IndiaMART InterMESH Limited

(Manoj Bhargava)

Group General Counsel,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No: F5164

Disclaimer

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2022 10:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDIAMART INTERMESH LIMITED
06:44aINDIAMART INTERMESH : Acquisition
PU
07/015,754,964 Equity Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
06/24Tranche Update on IndiaMART InterMESH Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April ..
CI
06/15IndiaMART InterMESH Limited's Equity Buyback announced on April 28, 2022, has closed wi..
CI
05/24IndiaMART InterMESH Completes Acquisition of 51.09% Stake in Finlite Technologies
MT
05/20INDIAMART INTERMESH : Buyback - Tender offer
PU
04/29TRANSCRIPT : IndiaMART InterMESH Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29IndiaMART InterMESH Sees Rise in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
04/28IndiaMART InterMESH Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 160,000 shares, for INR 1,0..
CI
04/28IndiaMART InterMESH Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 538 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
Net income 2022 3 015 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net cash 2022 20 314 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 120 B 1 510 M 1 510 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 724
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart INDIAMART INTERMESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IndiaMART InterMESH Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAMART INTERMESH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 908,45 INR
Average target price 5 522,45 INR
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Agarwal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Prateek Chandra Chief Financial Officer
Devendra Singh Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Dinesh Gulati Chief Operating Officer
Manoj Bhargava Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Secretarial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAMART INTERMESH LIMITED-39.65%1 510
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.78%323 408
MEITUAN INC.-14.69%151 524
PINDUODUO INC.4.29%76 875
SHOPIFY INC.-74.18%44 869
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-46.48%35 699