    INDIAMART   INE933S01016

INDIAMART INTERMESH LIMITED

(INDIAMART)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/25 06:19:52 am EDT
4813.65 INR   -0.20%
IndiaMART InterMESH : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

04/25/2022 | 06:39am EDT
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

6th floor, Tower 2, Assotech Business Cresterra,

indiamart@

Plot No.22, Sec 135, Noida-201305, U.P. Call Us: + 91 - 9696969696

E: customercare@indiamart.com

Website: www.indiamart.com

April 25, 2022

To,

The Manager-Listing

The Manager-Listing

BSELimited

(BSE: 542726)

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE: INDIAMART)

Subject: Allotment of Equity Shares under Indiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Share Allotment Committee of IndiaMART InterMESH Limited ('Company') at its meeting held on April 21, 2022 has allotted 2,10,000 (Two Lakh Ten Thousand Only) equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to the Indiamart Employee Benefit Trust at Rs. 10/- per equity share for facilitating exercise of Stock Appreciation Rights under lndiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme- 2018.

Further, please note the following:

  • a) Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 305,645,740/- (30,564,574 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 307,745,740/- (30,774,574 Equity Shares ofRs. 10/- each);

  • b) In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (,SEBI SBEBSE Regulations'), the details of equity shares allotted as above are given as 'Annexure A'.

The said intimation is also available on the Company's website at http://investor.indiamart.com.

Please take above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For IndiaMART InterMESH Limited

...

dBhar av)

Sr. Vice Presi t (Legal & Secretarial), Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

End: As above

6th floor, ~~~:ra2~A~~!clhn!~~~~~~s~!r~;,

I

Plot No.22, Sec 135, Noida-201305,

U.P.

indiamart®

Call Us: +91 - 9696969696

E: customercare@indiamart.com

Website: www.indiamart.com

Annexure 'A'

S.No.

Particulars

Details

Indiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme- 2018

1.

2.

3.

4.

Filing Number, if any

BSE Filing No.: DCS/IPO/PB/ESOP-IP /298/2019-20

NSE Filing No.: NSE/LIST/21902

5.

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are

Indiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme - 2018

issued, if any

6.

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7.

Par val ue of the shares

Rs. 10/- per share

8.

Date of issue of shares

April 21, 2022

9.

Number of shares issued

210,000 Equity Shares

10.

Share Certificate No., if applicable

Not Applicable

11.

Distinctive number of the share, if applicable

3,05,64,575 to 3,07,74,574

12.

ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat

INE933S01016

13.

Exercise price per share

Rs. 10/- per share

14.

Premium per share

Nil

15.

Total issued shares after this issue

3,07,74,574 Equity Shares

16.

Total Issued share capital after this issue

Rs.307,745,740/-

17.

Details of any lock-in on the shares

Not applicable

18.

Date of expiry of lock-in

Not applicable

19.

Whether shares are identical in all respects to

All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to

existing shares? If not, when will they become

exercise of stock options shall rank pari-passu with

the existing equity shares of the Company

identical?

20.

Details of listing fees, if payable

Not applicable

Company name and address of Registered Office IndiaMARTInterMESH Limited 1st Floor, 29-Daryaganj, Netaji Subash Marg, New

Delhi - 110002

Name of the recognised Stock Exchanges on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of which the Company's shares are listed: India Limited (NSE)

Filing date of the statement referred in September 17, 2019 regulation 10(b) of the Securities and Exchange

Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 with the recognised Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
