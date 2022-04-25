IndiaMART InterMESH : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

April 25, 2022

To,

The Manager-Listing

BSELimited

(BSE: 542726)

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE: INDIAMART)

Subject: Allotment of Equity Shares under Indiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Share Allotment Committee of IndiaMART InterMESH Limited ('Company') at its meeting held on April 21, 2022 has allotted 2,10,000 (Two Lakh Ten Thousand Only) equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to the Indiamart Employee Benefit Trust at Rs. 10/- per equity share for facilitating exercise of Stock Appreciation Rights under lndiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme- 2018.

Further, please note the following:

a) Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 305,645,740/- (30,564,574 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 307,745,740/- (30,774,574 Equity Shares ofRs. 10/- each);

b) In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (,SEBI SBEBSE Regulations'), the details of equity shares allotted as above are given as 'Annexure A'.

The said intimation is also available on the Company's website at http://investor.indiamart.com.

Please take above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For IndiaMART InterMESH Limited

Sr. Vice Presi t (Legal & Secretarial), Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

End: As above

Annexure 'A'

S.No.

Particulars

Details

Indiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme- 2018

1. 2. 3. 4. Filing Number, if any BSE Filing No.: DCS/IPO/PB/ESOP-IP /298/2019-20 NSE Filing No.: NSE/LIST/21902 5. Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are Indiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme - 2018 issued, if any 6. Kind of security to be listed Equity Shares 7. Par val ue of the shares Rs. 10/- per share 8. Date of issue of shares April 21, 2022 9. Number of shares issued 210,000 Equity Shares 10. Share Certificate No., if applicable Not Applicable 11. Distinctive number of the share, if applicable 3,05,64,575 to 3,07,74,574 12. ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat INE933S01016 13. Exercise price per share Rs. 10/- per share 14. Premium per share Nil 15. Total issued shares after this issue 3,07,74,574 Equity Shares 16. Total Issued share capital after this issue Rs.307,745,740/- 17. Details of any lock-in on the shares Not applicable 18. Date of expiry of lock-in Not applicable 19. Whether shares are identical in all respects to All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to existing shares? If not, when will they become exercise of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company identical? 20. Details of listing fees, if payable Not applicable

Company name and address of Registered Office IndiaMARTInterMESH Limited 1st Floor, 29-Daryaganj, Netaji Subash Marg, New

Delhi - 110002

Name of the recognised Stock Exchanges on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of which the Company's shares are listed: India Limited (NSE)

Filing date of the statement referred in September 17, 2019 regulation 10(b) of the Securities and Exchange

Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 with the recognised Stock Exchange