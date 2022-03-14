पपरपप :कॉर्पोरेटसम्प्रेषणविभाग
CO: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT
|
प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE
|
07.03.2022
INDIAN BANK CONDUCT SPORTS MEET IN THE SPIRIT OF INTERNATIONAL
WOMEN'S DAY
As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and International Women's day celebrations, Indian Bank conducted a sports meetat Chennaion 06.03.2022. The women staff members participated across multiple sports like Badminton, Table Tennis, etc. and the top management of the Bank encouraged them. Shri SLJain, MD& CEO along with EDs, Shri V.V. Shenoy, Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui and Shri. Ashwani Kumar and their spouses awarded the medal to the winners. Other executives, staff and their family members were also present during the occasion.
