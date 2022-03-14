पपरपप :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍प्रेषणविभाग

प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE 07.03.2022

INDIAN BANK CONDUCT SPORTS MEET IN THE SPIRIT OF INTERNATIONAL

WOMEN'S DAY

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and International Women's day celebrations, Indian Bank conducted a sports meetat Chennaion 06.03.2022. The women staff members participated across multiple sports like Badminton, Table Tennis, etc. and the top management of the Bank encouraged them. Shri SLJain, MD& CEO along with EDs, Shri V.V. Shenoy, Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui and Shri. Ashwani Kumar and their spouses awarded the medal to the winners. Other executives, staff and their family members were also present during the occasion.

