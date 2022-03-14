INDIAN BANK : SPONSORS LCD PROJECTOR TO VANI VIDYALYA

पपर पप :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍प्रेषणविभाग

CO: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE 16.02.2022

INDIAN BANK SPONSORS LCD PROJECTORS WITH SCREEN TO

THE SCHOOL AS PART OF ITS CSR INITIATIVES

Shri. Shenoy Vishwanth V, Executive Director, Indian Bank handed over 3 LCD Projectors with Projector Screen to SIOs Vani Vidyalaya High School and Junior College on 16..02.2022 at a function held at the school premises as part of the Bank's CSR activity. Shri Sukh Sagar Prasad Roy, Field General Manager, Mumbai, Indian Bank, Shri Chandra Sekaran V, Zonal Manager, Mumbai South, Indian Bank, Shri Venkatachalam T K, Principal, Vani Vidyalaya and school authorities were present during the occasion.

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014

Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.inFollow us on

1