    532814   INE562A01011

INDIAN BANK

(532814)
INDIAN BANK : SPONSORS LCD PROJECTOR TO VANI VIDYALYA

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
पप पप :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍प्रेषणविभाग

CO: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE

16.02.2022

INDIAN BANK SPONSORS LCD PROJECTORS WITH SCREEN TO

THE SCHOOL AS PART OF ITS CSR INITIATIVES

Shri. Shenoy Vishwanth V, Executive Director, Indian Bank handed over 3 LCD Projectors with Projector Screen to SIOs Vani Vidyalaya High School and Junior College on 16..02.2022 at a function held at the school premises as part of the Bank's CSR activity. Shri Sukh Sagar Prasad Roy, Field General Manager, Mumbai, Indian Bank, Shri Chandra Sekaran V, Zonal Manager, Mumbai South, Indian Bank, Shri Venkatachalam T K, Principal, Vani Vidyalaya and school authorities were present during the occasion.

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014

Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.inFollow us on

1

Financials
Sales 2022 239 B 3 121 M 3 121 M
Net income 2022 39 364 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 190 B 2 476 M 2 476 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 42 601
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart INDIAN BANK
Duration : Period :
Indian Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 148,45 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shanti Lal Jain Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Arun Kumar Bansal Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Deepak Sarda Chief Technology Officer
Gopi Krishnan C. R. Chief Operating Officer & General Manager
Suresh Kumar S. Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN BANK6.42%2 412
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%160 876
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.12.80%76 975
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%68 510
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)10.20%56 451
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.03%52 789