Indian Bank : 73rd Republic Day Celebrated by Indian Bank

26th January 2022

PRESS RELEASE

73rd Republic Day was celebrated at Indian Bank Corporate Office, Royapettah, and at Registered Head Office, 66 Rajaji Salai, Chennai. Shri S L Jain, Managing Director & C E O unfurled the National Flag. A Guard of honour was presented by Bank's Guards on this occasion. In the Republic Day address, Shri SL Jain recalled the contribution and sacrifices of our Great Leaders in establishing free India and the relentless effort pursued by the pioneers of the Bank. He extended his appreciation to all the Staff members for having braved the restriction imposed by the global outbreak of the Pandemic and contributed immensely for smooth amalgamation and having quickly moved on to consolidate the merger. While paying respects to the visionary leaders of the Bank, he urged every member of Indian Bank family to re-dedicate themselves to the growth of our Bank and towards Nation building.

Col T Umasankar (Veteran), Chief Security Officer, Indian Bank, welcomed the gathering.

Executive Directors Shri Shenoy Vishwanath V and Shri Imran Amin Siddiqui along with General Managers and personnel participated in the celebrations.

