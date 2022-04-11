Indian Bank : Blood donation camp at CO

Press Release 30.03.2022
INDIAN BANK CONDUCTS BLOOD DONATION CAMP AT CHENNAI
Photo caption:
Shri S. L. Jain, MD & CEO, Indian Bank inaugurated the Blood Donation Camp at Corporate
Office, Chennai today. Large number of staff members enthusiastically participated in the blood donation drive. The initiative is a part of bank's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" where
122 units of blood were collected in association with VHS. The Executive Directors of the Bank, Shri V.V.Shenoy and Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui, besides General Managers, other executives and staff members were also present on the occasion.
Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014 Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.in
