Indian Bank : Blood donation camp at CO

Press Release 30.03.2022

INDIAN BANK CONDUCTS BLOOD DONATION CAMP AT CHENNAI

Photo caption:

Shri S. L. Jain, MD & CEO, Indian Bank inaugurated the Blood Donation Camp at Corporate

Office, Chennai today. Large number of staff members enthusiastically participated in the blood donation drive. The initiative is a part of bank's "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" where

122 units of blood were collected in association with VHS. The Executive Directors of the Bank, Shri V.V.Shenoy and Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui, besides General Managers, other executives and staff members were also present on the occasion.

