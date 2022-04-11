Log in
    532814   INE562A01011

INDIAN BANK

(532814)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
170.20 INR   +0.38%
Indian Bank Announces Retirement of Shri V. V. Shenov as Executive Director
CI
Indian Bank Names New CFO
MT
Indian Bank Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer
CI
Indian Bank : CSR initiative – Distribution of Stationery items and Table & Chairs

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Press Release

27.03.2022

Indian Bank aims at better education infrastructure

Chennai, 26th March 2022: As part of Indian Bank's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Bank's Executive Director, Shri Imran Amin Siddiqui distributed tables and chairs to the primary section of Chennai Public higher secondary school, Alwarpet. The initiative has taken place today at an event organized in Chennai.

The Bank also distributed the stationery items to the High school students at the school. This initiative will positively impact around 373 students at the school.

Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui also planted the saplings at the school garden which is being maintained by the Bank. At the event, Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui expressed his feelings, "Indian Bank has always been an advocate of activities that give back to the society and at times where education is the topmost priority of the nation, contributing to building a better education infrastructure should be our moral duty. Through such CSR activities, we intend to support the future of our Nation."

Shri Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, GM (TMO/CCD), Ms. Jayapremalatha, Headmistress of the school, Executives of the Bank, teachers at the school, and students were present during the event.

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014 Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.in

Disclaimer

Indian Bank published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04/01Indian Bank Announces Retirement of Shri V. V. Shenov as Executive Director
CI
03/31Indian Bank Names New CFO
MT
03/31Indian Bank Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer
CI
03/30Crisil Assigns A1+ Rating on Indian Bank's Proposed Certificate of Deposits
MT
03/24Indian Bank's Says Employee Unions' Strike May Impact Operations
MT
03/14Crisil Keeps AAA Rating on Indian Bank's Tier 2 Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
03/14INDIAN BANK : installed new BNA (Cash Deposit & Withdrawal) Machine at the premises of Mer..
PU
03/14INDIAN BANK : celebrates ‘Women's leadership' through a special webinar
PU
03/14INDIAN BANK : 73rd Republic Day Celebrated by Indian Bank
PU
03/14INDIAN BANK : Sponsors lcd projector to vani vidyalya
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 239 B 3 143 M 3 143 M
Net income 2022 39 198 M 516 M 516 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,28x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 212 B 2 791 M 2 791 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 42 601
Free-Float 20,1%
Indian Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INDIAN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shanti Lal Jain Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sunil Jain Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Sarda Chief Technology Officer
Gopi Krishnan C. R. Chief Operating Officer & General Manager
Suresh Kumar S. Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN BANK22.01%2 791
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.31%167 316
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.21%82 212
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.53%67 380
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)24.22%63 631
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.04%57 187