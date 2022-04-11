Indian Bank : CSR initiative – Distribution of Stationery items and Table & Chairs

Press Release

27.03.2022

Indian Bank aims at better education infrastructure

Chennai, 26th March 2022: As part of Indian Bank's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Bank's Executive Director, Shri Imran Amin Siddiqui distributed tables and chairs to the primary section of Chennai Public higher secondary school, Alwarpet. The initiative has taken place today at an event organized in Chennai.

The Bank also distributed the stationery items to the High school students at the school. This initiative will positively impact around 373 students at the school.

Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui also planted the saplings at the school garden which is being maintained by the Bank. At the event, Shri. Imran Amin Siddiqui expressed his feelings, "Indian Bank has always been an advocate of activities that give back to the society and at times where education is the topmost priority of the nation, contributing to building a better education infrastructure should be our moral duty. Through such CSR activities, we intend to support the future of our Nation."

Shri Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, GM (TMO/CCD), Ms. Jayapremalatha, Headmistress of the school, Executives of the Bank, teachers at the school, and students were present during the event.

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014 Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.in

Follow us on1