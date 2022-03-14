Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532814   INE562A01011

INDIAN BANK

(532814)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian Bank : celebrates ‘Women's leadership' through a special webinar

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE

07.03.2022

Indian Bank celebrates 'Women's leadership'through a special webinar

Chennai, 08thMarch 2022:As part of the Bank's various "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Indian Bank celebrated Women's Day today at their corporate office in Chennai.AWebinar was organizedfor their womenstaffunder thetitle"Leadership".(Need to add the key points discussed during the webinar)The initiative was appreciated and applauded by the women staff members across Pan India as they participated in the webinar with great enthusiasm.

Shri S L Jain, MD&CEO along with the Executive Directors launched the Bank's Corporate Blog as part of the celebration. (Need to add a few key details of the Corporate Blog)

The Bank also launched an Internal WhatsApp group for Blood donation. This group will have all the CO& HO staff on board, and they will be further segregated based on their blood group.This WhatsApp group will enable easy access to blood in the hour of need.

Indian Bank also celebrated a Pre- International Women's Day event by organizing sports meet on 6th March 2022. With a total of 7 events conducted, the winners of various events were felicitated by the better halves of the MD and theEDs. The event was aimed at breaking gender bias and embracing the female contribution to society. #BreakTheBias

Shri S L Jain, MD&CEO, the Executive Directors, and General Managers along with their spouseswere not only present at the event but also participated in the activities.

Shri S L Jain, MD&CEO upholding his stance on women's equality said that"Women are the key pillars of the society. At Indian Bank, we always have been strong supporters of equality without gender bias. Women at Indian Bank are a major force to contend with in all spheres, be it domain skillsets, management expertise, or professional qualifications. Most key management positions are held by women and there is absolutely no distinction between men and women for any opportunity. Meritis the only consideration."

Photo:(To be added post-event)

Photo caption:(To be added post-event)

About Indian Bank

Established in 1907, Indian Bank is a premier Public Sector Bank with a dominant Pan-India presence. The government of India owns 88.06% of the shareholding. It is the First Public Sector Bank to install ATM at Harbour, Madras in 1989. The Bank has a vast branch network with 6004 branches, 5428 ATMs & BNAs, and overseas branches in Colombo and Singapore in addition to over 225 overseas correspondent banks. The government of India had announced the Amalgamation of Allahabad

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014

Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.inFollow us on

1

प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE

07.03.2022

Bank - a bank with 155 years of legacy - into Indian Bank in 2019. Indian Bank commenced its operation as an amalgamated entity on 1st April 2020. The integration of CBS systems of both the Banks was completed on 14th February 2021. Indian Bank has constantly thrived to adopt the latest technology and modify its techniques. Apart from various initiatives undertaken by Indian Bank, one of the out-of-the-box initiatives was the launch of MSME Prerana - an Online Business Mentoring PAN India Programme for MSME entrepreneurs. To strengthen this initiative, Indian Bank also launched 'Ind Spring Board', financing for Start-ups and entered MOU with IIT Madras. Over the years, Indian Bank has set new benchmarks in providing efficient banking services to its different client groups and has also emerged as a frontrunner in delivering excellent customer service.

For further information/ media queries please contact:

Veritas Reputation PR

Neha Sharma / Mohit Mishra 9664372349 / 8433889619

neha.sharma@veritasreputation.com/ mohit.mishra@veritasreputation.com

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014

Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.inFollow us on

2

Disclaimer

Indian Bank published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDIAN BANK
09:44aINDIAN BANK : installed new BNA (Cash Deposit & Withdrawal) Machine at the premises of Mer..
PU
09:44aINDIAN BANK : celebrates ‘Women's leadership' through a special webinar
PU
09:44aINDIAN BANK : Conduct sports meet in the spirit of international women's day
PU
09:44aINDIAN BANK : sponsors ambulance to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research..
PU
09:44aINDIAN BANK : Sponsors lcd projector to vani vidyalya
PU
09:44aINDIAN BANK : 73rd Republic Day Celebrated by Indian Bank
PU
03/13Indian Bank Reports Topsgrup Account As Fraud
MT
03/09Indian Bank Announces Board Changes
CI
02/22Indian Bank Picks Minority Stake in India Debt Resolution Company
MT
02/08Indian Bank Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q3 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDIAN BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 239 B 3 121 M 3 121 M
Net income 2022 39 364 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 190 B 2 476 M 2 476 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 42 601
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart INDIAN BANK
Duration : Period :
Indian Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 148,45 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shanti Lal Jain Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Arun Kumar Bansal Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Deepak Sarda Chief Technology Officer
Gopi Krishnan C. R. Chief Operating Officer & General Manager
Suresh Kumar S. Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN BANK6.42%2 412
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%160 876
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.12.80%76 975
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%68 510
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)10.20%56 451
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.03%52 789