प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE 07.03.2022

Indian Bank celebrates 'Women's leadership'through a special webinar

Chennai, 08thMarch 2022:As part of the Bank's various "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Indian Bank celebrated Women's Day today at their corporate office in Chennai.AWebinar was organizedfor their womenstaffunder thetitle"Leadership".The initiative was appreciated and applauded by the women staff members across Pan India as they participated in the webinar with great enthusiasm.

Shri S L Jain, MD&CEO along with the Executive Directors launched the Bank's Corporate Blog as part of the celebration. (Need to add a few key details of the Corporate Blog)

The Bank also launched an Internal WhatsApp group for Blood donation. This group will have all the CO& HO staff on board, and they will be further segregated based on their blood group.This WhatsApp group will enable easy access to blood in the hour of need.

Indian Bank also celebrated a Pre- International Women's Day event by organizing sports meet on 6th March 2022. With a total of 7 events conducted, the winners of various events were felicitated by the better halves of the MD and theEDs. The event was aimed at breaking gender bias and embracing the female contribution to society. #BreakTheBias

Shri S L Jain, MD&CEO, the Executive Directors, and General Managers along with their spouseswere not only present at the event but also participated in the activities.

Shri S L Jain, MD&CEO upholding his stance on women's equality said that"Women are the key pillars of the society. At Indian Bank, we always have been strong supporters of equality without gender bias. Women at Indian Bank are a major force to contend with in all spheres, be it domain skillsets, management expertise, or professional qualifications. Most key management positions are held by women and there is absolutely no distinction between men and women for any opportunity. Meritis the only consideration."





