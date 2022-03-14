Indian Bank : installed new BNA (Cash Deposit & Withdrawal) Machine at the premises of Meridian Hospital, Chennai

पपरपप :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍प्रेषणविभाग

CO: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE 10.03.2022

Indian Bank has installed new BNA (Cash Deposit & Withdrawal) Machine at the premises of Meridian Hospital located at Madhavaram-Retteri Junction, Chennai on 08-03-2022. Shri.V.V.Shenoy, Executive Director, Indian Bank inaugurated the BNA in the presence of Shri. S.Sudharsanam, MLA, Madhavaram & Board Members of the Hospital. Shri. Rajeswara Reddy, Field General Manager, Chennai, executives and staff of the Bank also participated in the event.

