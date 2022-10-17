Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532814   INE562A01011

INDIAN BANK

(532814)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
192.25 INR   -2.09%
10:03aIndian Bank : opens Digital Banking Unit in Delhi
PU
10:03aIndian Bank : opens Digital Banking Unit in Karaikal
PU
10:03aIndian Bank : opens Digital Banking Unit in Lucknow
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian Bank : signs MoU with Ashok Leyland Ltd. for Commercial Vehicles

10/17/2022 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

प्रका :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍प्प्रेषण विभाग

CO: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

13.10.2022

Indian Bank signs MoU with Ashok Leyland Ltd for financing commercial vehicles

to MSMEs

Chennai, 13th October 2022: Bolstering its commitment to MSMEs further, Indian Bank yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ashok Leyland Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles having a network over 1000 dealers, for financing to the MSMEs. The move would provide easy credit access to existing MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs for purchasing Commercial Vehicles, thus, adding impetus to their business development objectives.

The MoU was executed by Shri Narendra Kumar Sharma, General Manager (MSME), Indian Bank and Shri Neelakantan C, General Manager (Finance), Ashok Leyland Ltd at Bank's Corporate Office, Chennai in the presence of Executive Director, Shri Imran Amin Siddiqui. Shri Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, General Manager (TMO/BPR/MKTG/CCD/Digitization) & Shri Sujay Mallik, General Manager (Corporate Credit) and Field General Managers of Indian Bank were present, on the occasion.

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014

Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.inFollow us on

1

प्रका :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍प्प्रेषण विभाग

CO: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

13.10.2022

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014

Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.inFollow us on

2

Disclaimer

Indian Bank published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 14:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDIAN BANK
10:03aIndian Bank : opens Digital Banking Unit in Delhi
PU
10:03aIndian Bank : opens Digital Banking Unit in Karaikal
PU
10:03aIndian Bank : opens Digital Banking Unit in Lucknow
PU
10:03aIndian Bank : signs MoU with Ashok Leyland Ltd. for Commercial Vehicles
PU
06:47aBenchmark yield falls most in 2 weeks on dovish policy minutes
RE
10/10Large Indian lenders shun rupee mechanism in Russia trade-sources
RE
10/04South Indian Bank Clocks 17% Increase in Fiscal Q2 Gross Advances; Shares Climb 4%
MT
10/03Newgen Software Emerges Top Bidder for $6 Million Contract for Indian Bank's Digital Le..
MT
09/28Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
RE
09/28INDIA BONDS-Bond yields break 2-day falling streak as 10-year U.S. yield hits 4%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDIAN BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 256 B 3 107 M 3 107 M
Net income 2023 53 157 M 646 M 646 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,50x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 254 B 3 087 M 3 087 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 39 734
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart INDIAN BANK
Duration : Period :
Indian Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 192,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shanti Lal Jain Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sunil Jain Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Sarda Chief Technology Officer
Gopi Krishnan C. R. Chief Operating Officer & General Manager
Dina Nath Kumar Secretary & Assistant General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN BANK37.81%2 909
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.81%135 571
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.01%65 797
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.42%49 474
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-13.29%47 696
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-7.08%47 159