Indian Bank : signs MoU with Ashok Leyland Ltd. for Commercial Vehicles

प्रका :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍प्प्रेषण विभाग

CO: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

13.10.2022

Indian Bank signs MoU with Ashok Leyland Ltd for financing commercial vehicles

to MSMEs

Chennai, 13th October 2022: Bolstering its commitment to MSMEs further, Indian Bank yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ashok Leyland Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles having a network over 1000 dealers, for financing to the MSMEs. The move would provide easy credit access to existing MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs for purchasing Commercial Vehicles, thus, adding impetus to their business development objectives.

The MoU was executed by Shri Narendra Kumar Sharma, General Manager (MSME), Indian Bank and Shri Neelakantan C, General Manager (Finance), Ashok Leyland Ltd at Bank's Corporate Office, Chennai in the presence of Executive Director, Shri Imran Amin Siddiqui. Shri Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, General Manager (TMO/BPR/MKTG/CCD/Digitization) & Shri Sujay Mallik, General Manager (Corporate Credit) and Field General Managers of Indian Bank were present, on the occasion.

Corporate Office: 254-260, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014

Phone: 044-2813 4457, Email: ccd@indianbank.co.inFollow us on

1