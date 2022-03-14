पपरपप :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍प्रेषणविभाग

प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE 14.02.2022

Indian Bank sponsors ambulance to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, February 14, 2022 -As part of the Bank's various "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations,Indian Bank has sponsored an emergency response ambulance to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru under CSR.

On behalf of the Bank, Shri S L Jain, MD&CEO handed over the keys of the ambulance to Dr Manoj Kumar H V (Dean & Director, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute). In his address, he emphasized the need to widen the accessibility of health infrastructure to tackle any eventuality arising from the COVID-19 variants.

He stated further that Indian Bank has always been at the forefront to support the needy sections of the society as part of its CSR activities. "As a responsible corporate citizen, it is our moral duty to ensure that the bank contributes meaningfully to all initiatives protecting the interest of the society.The importance of health cannot be appreciated more than in the present day and timewhen during the last two years,establishments across the globe faced several challenges in providing timely and quality healthcare to its people."

In it continued efforts to strengthen ambulance support at various hospitals pan-India, the Bank has supported hospitals in Patna, Meerut, Lucknow apart from Bengaluru with ambulances.

Shri Sudhir Kumar Gupta, FGM - Bengaluru and other staff members of the Bank joined the hospital authorities at this event.

