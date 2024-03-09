Indian Bank announced that Shri Pradeep Kumar Malhotra has assumed the office of Shareholder Director of the Bank on date i.e. 09th March 2024 and shall hold office for a period of three years from March 9, 2024 to March 8, 2027. Shri Pradeep Kumar Malhotra, Managing Director & CEO of IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited, deputed by LIC of India. He has rich experience of over three decades in various capacities including in Individual & Corporate Marketing, LIC Housing Finance Limited, Legal & Corporate Strategy and Investment functions of Life Insurance Corporation of India.

He has more than 12 years of experience in managing diverse Investment Functions such as Debt, Equity, Treasury, and ULIP Fund Management. He has also represented LIC of India, his parent company on the Advisory Board/Investment Committee of many Venture Funds. He was secretary in the high powered Investment Committee of LIC of India.

He has also worked as Chief (Legal) in the Corporate office of LIC of India overlooking various legal functions of the financial behemoth. He is a qualified Engineer, graduated from Delhi College of Engineering besides being a Fellow of Insurance Institute of India. He has reached highest level in NSE Certification of Financial Market (NCFM) and is also a qualified Company Secretary (Executive level).

He has attended different Leadership programs from ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and other Premium Institutions; and has attended various seminars conducted in India and Overseas.