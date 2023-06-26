प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE 04.05.2023

Shri. Ashutosh Choudhury assumes charge as Executive Director of

Indian Bank

Chennai, 04thMay 2023: Shri. Ashutosh Choudhury assumed charge as the Executive Director of Indian Bank, effective from 03rd May 2023.

Prior to this, he was serving as Chief General Manager & Group CRO of Punjab National Bank. Shri. Choudhury rose through the ranks serving various offices of four Public Sector Banks viz. Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank. He has also served as Director on the Board of PNB Gilts, a subsidiary of PNB, functioning as Primary Dealer (PD) in the Indian capital & debt market.

He has worked in the areas Enterprise Risk Management, Strategic Planning, MSME & Retail Credit, Profit Centric Operations, Fintech & Digital Banking, Treasury, Corporate Credit, Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion, and Balance Sheet Management and brings a rich banking experience spanning over two decades.

Shri Choudhury is an MBA and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He done the Executive Leadership Development Programme from IIM Bangalore.

