Shri Shiv Bajrang Singh assumes charge as Executive Director of Indian

Bank

Chennai, 9th October 2023: Shri Shiv Bajrang Singh assumes charge as Executive Director of Indian Bank effective from 9thOctober 2023.

Prior to his elevation, Shri Singh held the position of Chief General Manager at Bank of India. Shri Singh possesses extensive banking experience acquired both in India and internationally, including his tenure at Bank of India's New York Branch. During his career, he has contributed to various aspects of banking, including HRM, MSME, Business Process Re-engineering, Branch Banking and Treasury. He has served as Zonal Manager of Ludhiana and Raigad Zones of the Bank and also as Chairman of Aryavart Bank(RRB).

Shri Singh holds an MBA degree and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has completed the Executive Leadership Development Programme at IIM.