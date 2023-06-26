प्रका :कॉर्पोरेटसम्‍पप्रेषण विभाग

प्रेसविज्ञप्ति/ PRESS RELEASE 18.04.2023

Indian Bank signs MoU with Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) for

Payment Aggregator Services

Chennai, 18thApril 2023: Indian Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadue-GovernanceAgency (TNeGA), Information Technology

Digital Services Department Government of Tamil Nadu, for integrating Indian Bank Payment Aggregator for the e-Governance Applications of various departments in Tamil Nadu.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon'ble Minister for IT & DS department,

Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. T. Mano Thangaraj and Shri. Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, Executive Director, Indian Bank.

With this MoU, all TN Government departments can avail plug and play platform for any payment related needs. The Indian Bank Payment Aggregator platform services shall offer timely and cost effective solutions to these departments besides providing citizens and businesses with a seamless payment experience. This platform facilitates an integrated payment mechanism for Online Payment and Collection through Aggregation and Reconciliation Services with various payment channels like all Debit / Credit Cards, UPI Payment Wallets, Net Banking, e-challans and e-₹UPI

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, Executive Director, Indian Bank, said "This MoU will enable easy access, transparency and quick delivery in services and cater to one of the top priorities of the TN government. Our payment aggregator service will be aone-stopsolution for all types of payment collection of various departments of TN Government."

Thiru Praveen P Nair, I.A.S., Chief Executive Officer, TNeGA, Thiru. Deepak Sarda, Chief General Manager / Chief Technology Officer, Thiru Ganda Rajeswara Reddy, FGM Indian Bank and other senior officials of TNeGA and Indian Bank were also present on the occasion.

