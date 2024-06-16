455,000 Equity Shares of Indian Emulsifiers Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

June 15, 2024 Share

455,000 Equity Shares of Indian Emulsifiers Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 17-MAY-2024 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

The Promoters has agreed for a lock-up of 3 years from the date of allotment.



The entire pre-issue capital except the locked in shares for 3 years shall be lock for a period of one year from the date of allotment.



Fifty percent of the Equity Shares allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked-in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment and the remaining Equity Shares allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked-in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.