455,000 Equity Shares of Indian Emulsifiers Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.
Details:
The Promoters has agreed for a lock-up of 3 years from the date of allotment.
The entire pre-issue capital except the locked in shares for 3 years shall be lock for a period of one year from the date of allotment.
Fifty percent of the Equity Shares allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked-in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment and the remaining Equity Shares allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked-in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.