MEDIA RELEASE: GAS MARKET UPDATE, JUNE 2023
- IGX TRADES 1.62 MILLION MMBTU (41 MMSCM) IN JUNE'23, INCREASE OF 91% MoM
- GIXI - AVG. PRICE FOR GAS DELIVERIES DURING JUNE'23 (EXCLUDING CEILING PRICE GAS) - WAS RS 879 /$10.6/MMBTU PER MMBTU; LOWER 7% MoM
- TOTAL 47 TRADES EXECUTED DURING THE MONTH
New Delhi, Wednesday, 5 July 2023:
The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 1,622,100 MMBtu (~41 MMSCM/1.4 MMSCMD) gas volume in June 2023, with 39% YoY decline from 2,644,800 MMBtu traded in June '22. The volumes increased by 91% MoM basis due to increase in spot buying interest from the buyers amid correction in gas prices globally.
Total of 47 trades were executed during the month. The maximum number of trades executed in Monthly contracts was 15, followed by Daily & weekly contracts of 12 and 11 trades respectively.
The most active delivery point for free market gas was Dahej and domestic ceiling price gas was traded at Gadimoga. Other trading delivery points were- Mhaskal, Hazira, Suvali, and Ankot.
During the month, the Exchange traded gas flows were 1,314,200 MMBtu (~1.1 MMSCMD).
GIXI (Gas Index of India) for June 2023 was Rs 879 /$10.6 per MMBtu, lower by 7% last month. Different spot gas benchmark prices recorded were: HH at ~$2.4/MMBtu, TTF at ~$10 /MMBtu, whereas LNG benchmark indices were: WIM ~11.5 $/MMBtu.
IGX traded a total of 666,500 MMBtu domestic ceiling price gas at below ceiling price at Rs. 860 (volume weighted average price) during the month, complying with MoPNG notification dated 13.01.2023. Priority sector allocation in Ceiling Price gas were, CGD (CNG + PNG) - 6% and others (CGD (I&C), Marketers) - 94%.
During the month, IGX was recognized for "Excellence in Digitization (Oil And Gas) Award" at The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards 2023.
A quick summary of the gas market during June'23 is as below:
- Total traded volume: 1,622,100 MMBtu
Corporate Office: Plot No - C-001/A/1, 6th Floor, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida UP - 201301, India
Tel: +91-120-4648100 | E Mail: contact@igxindia.com | www.igxindia.com
Registered Office: C/O Avanta Business Center, First Floor, Unit No 1.14(b), D2, Southern Park, District Centre, Saket 110017
CIN: U74999DL2019PLC357145
- Domestic ceiling price gas traded (Below Ceiling): 666,500 MMBtu
- Total no. of trades: 47
IGX currently offers delivery-based trade in six different contracts such as Day-Ahead, Daily, Weekday, Weekly, Fortnightly and Monthly, under which the trade can be executed for six consecutive months. The gas trade takes place at multiple delivery points, such as - Dahej, Hazira, Ankot, Mhaskal, Bhadhbhut, Dabhol, KG Basin, Gadimoga, Suvali. It covers six regional gas hubs, namely, Western Hub, Southern Hub, Eastern Hub, Central Hub, Northern Hub, and North Eastern Hub across India.
Note: The delivered volumes price excludes domestic ceiling price gas traded at ceiling price.
ABOUT IGX
Established in 2020, the Indian Gas Exchange Limited (IGX) is India's first automated national-level Gas Exchange for physical delivery of natural gas. The Exchange envisions to architect India as a market- based gas economy. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, the Exchange provides a neutral and transparent marketplace to multiple buyers and sellers to trade in the spot and forward gas contracts at designated physical hubs. IGX is an Associate Company of the Indian Energy Exchange Limited. The Exchange is authorized and regulated by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.
For further details, log on to:www.igxindia.com
Ms. Aparna Garg
Head - Corporate Communications Telephone: +91-9958274392 Email: aparna.garg@iexindia.com
Ms. Bhawana Suri
The PRactice (On behalf of IEX & IGX) Telephone: +91-9212729816 Email: bhawana.suri@the-practice.net
Corporate Office: Plot No - C-001/A/1, 6th Floor, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida UP - 201301, India
Tel: +91-120-4648100 | E Mail: contact@igxindia.com | www.igxindia.com
Registered Office: C/O Avanta Business Center, First Floor, Unit No 1.14(b), D2, Southern Park, District Centre, Saket 110017
CIN: U74999DL2019PLC357145
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 10:26:08 UTC.