MEDIA RELEASE: GAS MARKET UPDATE, JUNE 2023

IGX TRADES 1.62 MILLION MMBTU (41 MMSCM) IN JUNE'23, INCREASE OF 91% MoM

GIXI - AVG. PRICE FOR GAS DELIVERIES DURING JUNE'23 (EXCLUDING CEILING PRICE GAS) - WAS RS 879 /$10.6/MMBTU PER MMBTU; LOWER 7% MoM

TOTAL 47 TRADES EXECUTED DURING THE MONTH

New Delhi, Wednesday, 5 July 2023:

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 1,622,100 MMBtu (~41 MMSCM/1.4 MMSCMD) gas volume in June 2023, with 39% YoY decline from 2,644,800 MMBtu traded in June '22. The volumes increased by 91% MoM basis due to increase in spot buying interest from the buyers amid correction in gas prices globally.

Total of 47 trades were executed during the month. The maximum number of trades executed in Monthly contracts was 15, followed by Daily & weekly contracts of 12 and 11 trades respectively.

The most active delivery point for free market gas was Dahej and domestic ceiling price gas was traded at Gadimoga. Other trading delivery points were- Mhaskal, Hazira, Suvali, and Ankot.

During the month, the Exchange traded gas flows were 1,314,200 MMBtu (~1.1 MMSCMD).

GIXI (Gas Index of India) for June 2023 was Rs 879 /$10.6 per MMBtu, lower by 7% last month. Different spot gas benchmark prices recorded were: HH at ~$2.4/MMBtu, TTF at ~$10 /MMBtu, whereas LNG benchmark indices were: WIM ~11.5 $/MMBtu.

IGX traded a total of 666,500 MMBtu domestic ceiling price gas at below ceiling price at Rs. 860 (volume weighted average price) during the month, complying with MoPNG notification dated 13.01.2023. Priority sector allocation in Ceiling Price gas were, CGD (CNG + PNG) - 6% and others (CGD (I&C), Marketers) - 94%.

During the month, IGX was recognized for "Excellence in Digitization (Oil And Gas) Award" at The Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards 2023.

A quick summary of the gas market during June'23 is as below:

Total traded volume: 1,622,100 MMBtu

