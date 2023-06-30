MoP Issues Letter to SERCs/JERC for Determination of Green Tariff Under Green Energy Open Access Rules, 2022

On 13th May 2023, the Ministry of Power (MoP) issued a letter to the State Electricity Regulation Commissions and the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) on determination of Green Tari under the Green Energy Open Access Rules (GEOA) , 2022. According to the letter:

In no case Green Tari should be higher than Average Power Purchase Cost (APCC) of RE + Surcharge @ 20% of ACoS + (say) a reasonable margin of 25 paisa.

SERCs which have not notiﬁed GEOA regulations need to notify the regulations in a time bound manner. Section 181 of the Act mandates that Regulations by SERCs shall be in consistent with the Act and Rules.

SERCs to take appropriate action for determination of Green Tari, implement GEOA Rules & align OA Regulations as per notiﬁed Rules.

MoP Issues 2nd Amendment to the Green Energy Open Access Rules 2022

On 23rd May 2023, Ministry of Power (MoP) issued amendment to the Green Energy Open Access Rules, 2022. According to the amendment: