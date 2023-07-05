MEDIA RELEASE: IEX POWER MARKET UPDATE, JUNE '23

IEX ACHIEVES 8946 MU OVERALL VOLUME IN JUNE '23, INCREASES 8% YoY and 8% MoM

Q1 FY'24 OVERALL VOLUME AT 25,125 MU, GROWS 8% OVER Q1 FY'23

Q1 FY'24 MARKET CLEARING PRICE AT RS. 5.17/UNIT, LOWER 33% OVER Q1 FY'23

RTM RECORDS HIGHEST-EVER MONTHLY VOLUME AT 2675 MU, INCREASES 21% YoY

New Delhi, Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India's premier energy exchange, achieved 8946 MU overall volume in June 2023, including green market trade of 272 MU, 5.33 lac RECs (equivalent to 533 MU) and 2.44 lac ESCerts (equivalent to 244 MU). The overall volume during the month was higher 8% on YoY basis. IEX achieved 25,125 MU volume across all segments during Q1 FY '24, growing 8% over Q1 FY'23.

The price during June '23 at Rs. 5.37/unit, declined 17% YoY, while the average market clearing price during the Q1 FY '24 period was Rs. 5.17/unit, decline of 33% over the corresponding quarter last year. Supply side scenario during the quarter improved due to enhanced coal supply, reduction in e-auction coal prices, and consistently declining imported coal and gas prices. Increased liquidity on the Exchange led to sharp correction in prices, resulting in optimisation opportunities and higher clearance for Discoms & Open Access consumers.

As per data published by GRID-INDIA, energy met in the country during June '23 stood at 140 BU, increasing 4.3% on YoY basis.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET

The Day-AheadMarket (DAM) volume increased to 4103 MU in June '23 from 4065 MU in June '22, growing 1% YoY. The average market clearing price was Rs. 5.37/unit during the month, lower by 17% over the corresponding month last year. The DAM segment registered 12501 MU during Q1 FY '24, 11% growth over Q1 FY '23 due to improved prices.

The Real-TimeElectricity Market (RTM) achieved its highest-ever monthly volume of 2675 MU during June '23, registering 21 % YoY growth. There were 765 participants in this segment during the month. During the month of June '23, RTM trade volume saw trade of more than 100 MUs for 9 days. The RTM segment registered volume of 7252 MU during Q1 FY '24, increasing 16% over Q1 FY '23.

The consistent growth of RTM segment reflects its increasing acceptance among distribution utilities and industries to efficiently manage their power demand-supply on a real-time basis.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Registered Office: C/o Avanta Business Centre, First Floor, Unit No. 1.14(a), D2, Southern Park, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi-110017, India

Corporate Office: 9th Floor, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301 , India

Tel: +91-011-3044 6596 | Tel: +91-120-4648 100 | Fax No.: +91-120-4648 115

CIN: L74999DL2007PLC277039 | Website: www.iexindia.com