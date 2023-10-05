MEDIA RELEASE: IEX POWER MARKET UPDATE, SEPTEMBER '23

IEX ACHIEVES OVERALL VOLUME OF 9147 MU, INCREASES 13 % YoY

REAL TIME MARKET VOLUME AT 2923 MU, INCREASES 33% YoY

PowerX* (AVERAGE CLEARING PRICE) FOR THE MONTH WAS Rs 5.77/unit

Q2 FY'23 SEES 26,533 MU VOLUME ACROSS MARKET SEGMENTS WITH 15 % YOY GROWTH

GENERAL NETWORK ACCESS (GNA) REGULATION, INDIAN ELECTRICITY GRID CODE (IEGC) REGULATIONS AND TRANSMISSION CHARGES SHARING REGULATIONS IMPLEMENTED FROM OCTOBER 01, 2023. THESE WILL PROMOTE POWER EXCHANGE MARKET DEVELOPMENT

New Delhi, 04, October 2023: Indian Energy Exchange, India's premier energy exchange, achieved

9147 MU overall volume, including green market trade of 230 MU, 5.15 Lac RECs (equivalent to 515 MU) and 1.06 Lac ESCerts (equivalent to 106 MU). The overall volume traded during the month increased 13% on YoY basis.

The demand momentum witnessed in August '23 continued into September '23. The country's electricity consumption increased to 140 BU during September '23, compared to 127 BU in September '22, marking a year-on-year increase of 10%. According to Grid-India, the country recorded an all-time high peak demand of 240 GW on September 01 and the highest-eversingle-day energy consumption of 5224 MU on September 02.

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, IEX achieved 26533 MU resulting in 15% YoY growth across market segments.

It is noteworthy to mention that, in accordance with the CERC notification dated August 3, 2023, the General Network Access (GNA) regulation, Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) regulations, and Transmission Charges Sharing regulations have been implemented, starting from October 1, 2023. This notification will positively impact trading volumes in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) on the Exchange since sellers won't be required to pay interstate transmission charges.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET

The Day-AheadMarket (DAM) achieved 3467 MU volume in September'23. The average market clearing price was Rs. 6.23/ unit in September'23 as compared to Rs 5.63/unit in September'22, an increase of 11% year-on-year basis. The DAM segment registered total volumes of 11253 MU during Q2 FY '24, a marginal increase of 1.4% over Q2 FY '23

*PowerX is the price index of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and is calculated based on weighted average price of Day-Ahead Market and Real-Time Market discovered for the previous day delivery.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Registered Office: C/o Avanta Business Centre, First Floor, Unit No. 1.14(a), D2, Southern Park, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi-110017, India

Corporate Office: 9th Floor, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301 , India

Tel: +91-011-3044 6596 | Tel: +91-120-4648 100 | Fax No.: +91-120-4648 115

CIN: L74999DL2007PLC277039 | Website: www.iexindia.com