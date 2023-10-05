MEDIA RELEASE: IEX POWER MARKET UPDATE, SEPTEMBER '23
- IEX ACHIEVES OVERALL VOLUME OF 9147 MU, INCREASES 13 % YoY
- REAL TIME MARKET VOLUME AT 2923 MU, INCREASES 33% YoY
- PowerX* (AVERAGE CLEARING PRICE) FOR THE MONTH WAS Rs 5.77/unit
- Q2 FY'23 SEES 26,533 MU VOLUME ACROSS MARKET SEGMENTS WITH 15 % YOY GROWTH
- GENERAL NETWORK ACCESS (GNA) REGULATION, INDIAN ELECTRICITY GRID CODE (IEGC) REGULATIONS AND TRANSMISSION CHARGES SHARING REGULATIONS IMPLEMENTED FROM OCTOBER 01, 2023. THESE WILL PROMOTE POWER EXCHANGE MARKET DEVELOPMENT
New Delhi, 04, October 2023: Indian Energy Exchange, India's premier energy exchange, achieved
9147 MU overall volume, including green market trade of 230 MU, 5.15 Lac RECs (equivalent to 515 MU) and 1.06 Lac ESCerts (equivalent to 106 MU). The overall volume traded during the month increased 13% on YoY basis.
The demand momentum witnessed in August '23 continued into September '23. The country's electricity consumption increased to 140 BU during September '23, compared to 127 BU in September '22, marking a year-on-year increase of 10%. According to Grid-India, the country recorded an all-time high peak demand of 240 GW on September 01 and the highest-eversingle-day energy consumption of 5224 MU on September 02.
For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, IEX achieved 26533 MU resulting in 15% YoY growth across market segments.
It is noteworthy to mention that, in accordance with the CERC notification dated August 3, 2023, the General Network Access (GNA) regulation, Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC) regulations, and Transmission Charges Sharing regulations have been implemented, starting from October 1, 2023. This notification will positively impact trading volumes in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) on the Exchange since sellers won't be required to pay interstate transmission charges.
ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET
The Day-AheadMarket (DAM) achieved 3467 MU volume in September'23. The average market clearing price was Rs. 6.23/ unit in September'23 as compared to Rs 5.63/unit in September'22, an increase of 11% year-on-year basis. The DAM segment registered total volumes of 11253 MU during Q2 FY '24, a marginal increase of 1.4% over Q2 FY '23
*PowerX is the price index of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and is calculated based on weighted average price of Day-Ahead Market and Real-Time Market discovered for the previous day delivery.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
Registered Office: C/o Avanta Business Centre, First Floor, Unit No. 1.14(a), D2, Southern Park, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi-110017, India
Corporate Office: 9th Floor, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301 , India
Tel: +91-011-3044 6596 | Tel: +91-120-4648 100 | Fax No.: +91-120-4648 115
CIN: L74999DL2007PLC277039 | Website: www.iexindia.com
The Real-TimeElectricity Market (RTM) achieved 2923 MU in September'23, registering an increase of 33% YoY. It is noteworthy to mention that IEX achieved the highest ever single day volume of 134 MUs in RTM on 04 September 2023.The RTM segment registered volume of 8201 MU during Q2 FY '24, increasing 24% over Q2 FY '23.
The RTM segment enables distribution utilities and industries with greater flexibility and efficient optimisation of portfolios by balancing their power demand-supply on a real-time basis.
The Term-AheadMarket (TAM) and the Day Ahead Contingency Market (DAC), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and contracts up to 3 months, traded 1895 MU during September'23, higher by 115 % on YoY basis. The total volume on the segment during the quarter was 4605 MU, growth of 125% over Q2 FY '23
GREEN MARKET: GREEN DAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 230 MU volume during September'23. During Q2FY24, the segment achieved volume of 748 MU.
The GreenDay-AheadMarket(G-DAM) achieved 140 MU volume during the month, with a weighted average price of Rs 6.47 per unit. The segment saw participation from 192 market participants during the month. During Q2 FY'24, the segment achieved volumes of 513 MU.
The GreenTerm-AheadMarket(G-TAM) achieved 90 MU volume in September'23, with average monthly price of Solar- Rs 5.69/unit and for Non-Solar-Rs 6.74/unit and for Hydro- Rs 6.43/unit. The G-TAM segment achieved 235 MU during Q2 FY'24
RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)
A total of 5.15 lac RECs (equivalent to 515 MU) were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on
Wednesday, 27th September, at a price of Rs. 500/REC. A total of 13.91 lac RECs (equivalent to 1391 MU) were traded during Q2 FY'24.
The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday, 25th October '23.
ENERGY SAVING CERTIFICATES (ESCerts)
During September'23, 1.06 lac ESCerts (equivalent to 106 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of Rs. 1840 per ESCert. A total of 2.80 lac ESCerts (equivalent to 280 MU) were traded in Q2 FY'24.
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED
IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates including renewable energy certificates as well as the energy saving certificates. The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases the accessibility and transparency of the energy market in India while also enhancing the speed and efficiency of trade execution. The Exchange is ISO Certified for quality management, Information security management and environment management since August 2016. The Exchange is a publicly listed company with NSE and BSE since October 2017 and is approved and regulated by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission since 27 June 2008. For further details, log on to: www.iexindia.com
Ms. Aparna Garg
Head - Corporate Communications
Telephone: +91-9958274392
Email:aparna.garg@iexindia.com
Ms. Bhawana Suri
The PRactice (On behalf of IEX & IGX) Telephone: +91-9212729816
Email:bhawana.suri@the-practice.net
