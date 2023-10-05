MEDIA RELEASE: GAS MARKET UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 2023
- IGX TRADES 5.39 MILLION MMBTU (136 MMSCM/4.53 MMSCMD) IN SEPTEMBER'23, INCREASE OF 261 % YoY
- LAST QUARTER (Q2-FY24) IGX TRADED VOLUMES WERE 19.5 MILLION MMBTU (490 MMSCM/5.32 MMSCMD), INCREASE OF 357% QoQ
- GIXI - AVG. PRICE FOR GAS DELIVERIES DURING SEPTEMBER'23 WAS RS 939 /$11.3/MMBTU PER MMBTU; INCREASE OF 7% MoM
- TOTAL 84 TRADES EXECUTED DURING THE MONTH & 223 IN QUARTER
- HPCL-MITTALENERGY LTD. & SRAVANTHI ENERGY PVT. LTD. JOINS IGX AS PROPRIETARY MEMBERS
New Delhi, Tuesday, 4 October 2023: The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 5,391,300 MMBtu (~136 MMSCM/4.5 MMSCMD) gas volume in September 2023, with 53% decrease MoM but 261% YoY increase.
A total of 84 trades were executed during the month. The maximum number of trades were executed in Monthly contract, 48 trades; followed by Daily & Fortnightly contracts of 17 and 15 trades respectively.
The most active delivery point for free market gas was Mhaskal and domestic ceiling price gas was traded at Gadimoga. Other trading delivery points were- Dahej & Suvali.
During the month, the Exchange traded gas flows were 2,434,900 MMBtu (~2 MMSCMD).
GIXI (Gas Index of India) for September 2023 was Rs 939/$11.3per MMBtu, higher by 7% last month. Different spot gas benchmark prices recorded were: HH at ~$2.6/MMBtu, TTF at ~$11.5 /MMBtu, whereas LNG benchmark indices were: WIM ~13.5 $/MMBtu.
IGX traded a total of 4,500,000 MMBtu domestic ceiling price gas during the month.
HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited & Sravanthi Energy Private Limited joined IGX as Proprietary Members.
In Q2FY24 IGX traded 19,474,400 MMBtu with 357% increase QoQ & 262% YoY increase. A total of 223 trades were executed during the quarter, maximum number of trades executed in Monthly contract followed by Daily, Weekly & Fortnightly contracts. The most active delivery point for free market gas was Dahej & for domesctic ceiling gas was Gadimoga. Other trading delivery points were- Bhadbhut, Mhaskal, Ankot, Suvali & KG Basin
Corporate Office: Plot No - C-001/A/1, 6th Floor, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida UP - 201301, India
Tel: +91-120-4648100 | E Mail: contact@igxindia.com | www.igxindia.com
Registered Office: C/O Avanta Business Center, First Floor, Unit No 1.14(b), D2, Southern Park, District Centre, Saket 110017
CIN: U74999DL2019PLC357145
A quick summary of the gas market during September'23 is as below:
- Total traded volume: 5,391,300 MMBtu
- Domestic ceiling price gas traded: 4,500,000 MMBtu
- Total no. of trades: 84
A quick summary of the gas market during Q2FY24 is as below:
- Total traded volume: 19,474,400 MMBtu
- Domestic ceiling price gas traded: 16,957,850 MMBtu
- Total no. of trades: 223
IGX currently offers delivery-based trade in six different contracts such as Day-Ahead, Daily, Weekday, Weekly, Fortnightly and Monthly, under which the trade can be executed for six consecutive months. The gas trade takes place at multiple delivery points, such as - Dahej, Hazira, Ankot, Mhaskal, Bhadhbhut, Dabhol, KG Basin, Gadimoga, Suvali. It covers six regional gas hubs, namely, Western Hub, Southern Hub, Eastern Hub, Central Hub, Northern Hub, and North Eastern Hub across India.
Note: The delivered volumes price excludes domestic ceiling price gas traded at ceiling price.
ABOUT IGX
Established in 2020, the Indian Gas Exchange Limited (IGX) is India's first automated national-level Gas Exchange for physical delivery of natural gas. The Exchange envisions to architect India as a market-based gas economy. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, the Exchange provides a neutral and transparent marketplace to multiple buyers and sellers to trade in the spot and forward gas contracts at designated physical hubs. IGX is an Associate Company of the Indian Energy Exchange Limited. The Exchange is authorized and regulated by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.
For further details, log on to:www.igxindia.com
