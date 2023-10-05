MEDIA RELEASE: GAS MARKET UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 2023

IGX TRADES 5.39 MILLION MMBTU (136 MMSCM/4.53 MMSCMD) IN SEPTEMBER'23, INCREASE OF 261 % YoY

LAST QUARTER (Q2-FY24) IGX TRADED VOLUMES WERE 19.5 MILLION MMBTU (490 MMSCM/5.32 MMSCMD), INCREASE OF 357% QoQ

TOTAL 84 TRADES EXECUTED DURING THE MONTH & 223 IN QUARTER

HPCL-MITTAL ENERGY LTD. & SRAVANTHI ENERGY PVT. LTD. JOINS IGX AS PROPRIETARY MEMBERS

New Delhi, Tuesday, 4 October 2023: The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 5,391,300 MMBtu (~136 MMSCM/4.5 MMSCMD) gas volume in September 2023, with 53% decrease MoM but 261% YoY increase.

A total of 84 trades were executed during the month. The maximum number of trades were executed in Monthly contract, 48 trades; followed by Daily & Fortnightly contracts of 17 and 15 trades respectively.

The most active delivery point for free market gas was Mhaskal and domestic ceiling price gas was traded at Gadimoga. Other trading delivery points were- Dahej & Suvali.

During the month, the Exchange traded gas flows were 2,434,900 MMBtu (~2 MMSCMD).

GIXI (Gas Index of India) for September 2023 was Rs 939/$11.3per MMBtu, higher by 7% last month. Different spot gas benchmark prices recorded were: HH at ~$2.6/MMBtu, TTF at ~$11.5 /MMBtu, whereas LNG benchmark indices were: WIM ~13.5 $/MMBtu.

IGX traded a total of 4,500,000 MMBtu domestic ceiling price gas during the month.

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited & Sravanthi Energy Private Limited joined IGX as Proprietary Members.

In Q2FY24 IGX traded 19,474,400 MMBtu with 357% increase QoQ & 262% YoY increase. A total of 223 trades were executed during the quarter, maximum number of trades executed in Monthly contract followed by Daily, Weekly & Fortnightly contracts. The most active delivery point for free market gas was Dahej & for domesctic ceiling gas was Gadimoga. Other trading delivery points were- Bhadbhut, Mhaskal, Ankot, Suvali & KG Basin

