  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Energy Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540750   INE022Q01020

INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED

(540750)
  Report
India's power regulator caps prices at electricity exchanges

04/02/2022 | 07:58am EDT
Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's power regulator has asked the country's electricity exchanges to cap prices at 12 rupees ($0.1580) per unit amid a surge in power demand and the rising cost of imported coal.

During the past few days, prices discovered at power exchanges have remained "significantly" higher, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

Abnormally high prices at power exchanges, even for a short period, hurt consumers' interests and erode buyers' confidence in the market, the commission said.

The commission also noted that India's power demand has surged due to the onset of summer and an uptick in economic activities after the coronavirus pandemic.

Power demand could rise further after weather officials forecast maximum temperatures above normal in April in most parts of the northwest, northeast and central regions.

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and unlisted PXIL are the two major power exchanges in India.

($1 = 75.97 rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 386 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net income 2022 3 074 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net cash 2022 3 317 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,4x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 207 B 2 721 M 2 721 M
EV / Sales 2022 46,4x
EV / Sales 2023 36,4x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 81,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satyanarayan N. Goel Executive Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Vineet Harlalka CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vaibhav Pramod Aggarwal Vice President-Exchange Technology
Sangh Suman Gautam Chief Technology Officer
Samir Prakash Senior VP-Human Resource & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-8.66%2 721
CME GROUP INC.4.11%86 197
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-11.37%18 121
ASX LIMITED-12.65%11 773
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-7.72%9 981
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-13.73%5 333