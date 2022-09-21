Indian Energy Exchange : IEX Bulletin

of India (SECI) & IEX through Deloitte on

REGULATORY NEWS

MoP amends Energy Conservation Bill, 2022

On 29 July 2022, the Ministry of Power introduced amendments to the Energy Conservation Bill. The bill seeks to:

Mandate use of non-fossil sources, including Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia, Biomass and Ethanol for energy and feedstock

Establish Carbon Markets

Bring large residential buildings within Energy Conservation regime

Enhance scope of Energy Conservation Building Code

Amend penalty provisions

Increase members in Governing Council of BEE

Empower SERC to make regulations for smooth discharge of functions

The Central Government may in consultation with BEE Specify carbon credit trading scheme and minimum share of consumption of non-fossil sources by designated consumers as energy or feedstock, with different share of consumption for different types of sources & designated consumers.

It also includes provision for voluntary purchase of ESCerts or Carbon Credit Certificates. Central Government or any agency authorised by it may issue these Certificates.

MoP issues Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and Energy Storage Obligation Trajectory till 2029-30

On 22 July 2022, the Ministry of Power issued Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and Energy Storage Obligation Trajectory till 2029-30.