Indian Energy Exchange : IEX Bulletin

MoP issues letter seeking stakeholder comments on notification of Renewable 01 Generation Obligation as per Revised Tariff Policy 2016

REGULATORY NEWS

MoP issues letter seeking stakeholder comments on notification of Renewable Generation Obligation as per Revised Tariff Policy 2016

The Ministry of Power seeks comments on notification of Renewable Generation Obligation as per the Tariff Policy 2016. The key highlights of the of the notification as below:

Any generating company proposing to establish a coal/lignite based thermal generation station after 1 April 2024 required to establish such RE generating capacity or procure and supply RE/equivalent to such capacity, as may be prescribed by the Central Government

The capacity of renewable energy to be established/procured/ supplied by new coal/lignite based thermal generating station to be minimum 25% of the capacity of the thermal generating station being established

MoP floats concept note on Pooling of Tariff of 25 years Plus Thermal/Gas Generating Stations

The Ministry of Power has floated a note on Pooling of Tariff of 25 years Plus Thermal/Gas Generating Stations. The key highlights of the note are as below: