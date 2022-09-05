Indian Energy Exchange : IEX Power Market Update, August 2022

MEDIA RELEASE: IEX POWER MARKET UPDATE, AUGUST 2022

IEX ACHIEVES 7805 MU VOLUME IN AUGUST'22, REGISTERS 9% MoM GROWTH

REAL TIME MARKET CLOCKS 22% YoY GROWTH; HIGHEST SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AT 104 MU

GREEN MARKET ACHIEVES 437 MU VOLUME, WITH 6% YoY GROWTH

8.51 LACS REC CLEARED (79% MoM GROWTH) DURING THE MONTH OF AUGUST

New Delhi, Monday, 5th September 2022

The Indian Energy Exchange, India's premier energy exchange, achieved 7805 MU volume in August'22, registering a 9% MoM growth. This comprised 6517 MU in the conventional power market, 437 MU in the Green Power Market, and 851 MU (8.51 lac Certificates) in the REC Market. The total volume in August'22 was lower by 18% on YoY basis. The average clearing price in Day Ahead market increased 2% YoY, from Rs. 5.06 per unit in August '21 to Rs. 5.17 in August '22. The supply side constraints continued due to high prices of imported coal, fuel shortage and increased e-auction prices.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the energy consumption at 130.4 BU saw 1% YoY growth during August '22. While the national peak demand at 195 GW witnessed 2.6% growth on MoM basis, it was lower by 1% YoY due to good monsoon spell.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET

The Day-AheadMarket volume at 3529 MU, registered a flat growth on MoM basis. Although imported coal prices remained high, increased hydro and RE generation resulted in the market clearing price lowering by 5% on MoM basis at Rs. 5.17 per unit.

The Real-TimeElectricity Market achieved 2265 MU volume during the month, registering 22% YoY and

6% MoM growth. The highest single-day volume of 104 MU was achieved on 16th August 22.