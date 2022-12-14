Advanced search
    540750   INE022Q01020

INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED

(540750)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
146.90 INR   +1.80%
12:36aIndian Energy Exchange : becomes India's First Carbon Neutral Power Exchange
PU
12/06Indian Energy Exchange : IEX Power Market Update, November 2022
PU
12/05Indian Energy Exchange : Gas Market Update, November 2022
PU
Indian Energy Exchange : becomes India's First Carbon Neutral Power Exchange

12/14/2022 | 12:36am EST
Indian Energy Exchange becomes India's First Carbon Neutral

Power Exchange

  • Achieving carbon Neutrality underscores IEX's commitment to contribute towards India's sustainability aspirations
  • This will help IEX members and participants by reducing their Scope 3 emissions by building a greener value chain

New Delhi, December 14, 2022: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India's leading and premier energy market platform, has become a Carbon Neutral Power Exchange. IEX is now India's first carbon-neutral Power Exchange, using market based tradable instruments to offset its carbon emissions.

To reduce its carbon footprints, IEX voluntarily canceled CERs (certified emissions reductions) from clean projects registered under the Clean Development Mechanism of UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and used market- based tradable instruments. EKI Energy, India's leading pre-eminent global service provider in the sphere of Energy, Carbon Credit & Quality Management, was the sustainability partner by providing advisory & consultancy services in this climate action exercise.

Shri SN Goel, Chairman and MD, IEX said," We are honored to achieve another milestone as a carbon-neutral exchange, as we further our commitment towards India's Net Zero ambitions. This achievement is yet another milestone in our 15-year journey towards enabling India's energy transition in a sustainable manner

IEX's commitment towards climate mitigation will support the corporates and industries who want to be associated with an environmentally responsible organization and will enable them to contribute towards the critical challenge of climate change.

According to the recent UNEP 2022 report, global GHG emission must be reduced by 45% by 2030 to get on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. The total global GHG emissions has been estimated at around 53 GTCO2eq in 2021. The recently concluded COP 27 reiterated the need to ramp-down GHG emissions. In our national context, India has set a target to Net Zero emissions by 2070.

IEX is committed to contribute towards fulfilling India's Net Zero emissions' target by creating an ecosystem for reduction of emissions.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

Registered Office: C/o Avanta Business Centre, First Floor, Unit No. 1.14(a), D2, Southern Park, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi-110017, India

Corporate Office: 9th Floor, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301 , India

Tel: +91-011-3044 6596 | Tel: +91-120-4648 100 | Fax No.: +91-120-4648 115

CIN: L74999DL2007PLC277039 | Website: www.iexindia.com

About IEX:

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates including renewable energy certificates as well as the energy saving certificates. The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases the accessibility and transparency of the energy market in India while also enhancing the speed and efficiency of trade execution. The Exchange is ISO Certified for quality management, Information security management and environment management since August 2016. The Exchange is a publicly listed company with NSE and BSE since October 2017 and is approved and regulated by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission since 27 June 2008. For further details, log on to: www.iexindia.com

Ms. Aparna Garg

Mr. Suhas Tadas

Head - Corporate Communications

The PRactice (On behalf of IEX & IGX)

Telephone: +91-9958274392

Telephone: +91-8010486299

Email: aparna.garg@iexindia.com

Email: suhas@the-practice.net

Disclaimer

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 05:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
