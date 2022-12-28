Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Indian Energy Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540750   INE022Q01020

INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED

(540750)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-26
138.55 INR   +1.46%
10:11aIndian power regulator retains price cap at electricity exchanges
RE
12/27Gains in Metal Stocks Extend Indian Equities Rally to Second Day
MT
12/27Indian Energy Exchange Forms New Wholly Owned Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian power regulator retains price cap at electricity exchanges

12/28/2022 | 10:11am EST
Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's power regulator on Wednesday retained a price cap of 12 rupees ($0.1450) per unit on electricity traded on its spot power exchanges ahead of expected record energy demand in the coming summer months.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) issued the order on Wednesday for extended retention of the ceiling "until further orders", citing consumer interests. The move could effectively keep costlier imported coal and gas-based power generation out of the spot market.

The CERC had lowered the price ceiling on power exchanges in April, from 20 rupees a unit, in light of desperate buying by state electricity companies to meet surging summer demand.

The order was extended twice and was to expire on Dec. 31. The Indian Energy Exchange and unlisted PXIL are the two main power exchanges in India.

"Energy requirement and peak demand remained higher in 2022-23 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming months," the CERC order said, adding that peak hour demand for 2023-24 is projected to be 230 GW, against 215 GW so far in 2022-23.

Industry sources expect the cap to remain in place indefinitely because there will be a separate market segment without a price cap. That new segment on the country's power markets would include costlier electricity from imported gas and coal-based power stations.

($1 = 82.7650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 4 427 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net income 2023 3 052 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net cash 2023 9 623 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,8x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 125 B 1 510 M 1 510 M
EV / Sales 2023 26,1x
EV / Sales 2024 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Energy Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 138,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satyanarayan N. Goel Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Vineet Harlalka CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sangh Suman Gautam Chief Technology Officer
Samir Prakash Senior VP-Human Resource & Administration
Kayyalathu Thomas Chacko Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-45.19%1 498
CME GROUP INC.-24.13%60 319
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.82%13 383
ASX LIMITED-27.22%8 820
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.76%7 479
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY43.08%5 746